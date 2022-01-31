Kirsten Dunst Confirms How She Really Felt Filming Marie Antoinette's Nude Scene

Ever since Kirsten Dunst came onto the scene as a bright-eyed little girl, she has been impressing us time and time again. Regardless of how you know of her, Dunst is a "Drop Dead Gorgeous" superstar. She's a mama to two kiddos, a wife to her "Fargo" co-star Jesse Plemons (but let's be honest he's forever going to be Todd from "Breaking Bad"), and just living her best life. She's even being called a frontrunner for the 2022 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" in which she gets to play love interest to her real-life husband Plemons.

Being in the film is like "a cinematic love letter to our children one day or something," Dunst told NPR in early January. She went on to gush over Plemons not just as her husband, but as an artist. "I'll never forget this time. And also, Jesse and I are — we love working with each other. So it's the ideal situation. And he's my favorite actor to work with," she said.

But it wasn't so long ago — do not remind us it was actually 17 years ago — when Dunst did another film that wasn't so comfortable for her. Where she played a woman with different strengths and power. How did she manage not only playing one of history's most famous (maybe infamous?) women, but also to maintain that facade even in nude scenes?