Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Danny Moder In Honor Of His Birthday
Julia Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, was clearly feeling the love from the "Pretty Woman" actor on his birthday. The two have been married since 2002 but don't exactly shout about their relationship on the regular, mainly preferring to keep things a little more private.
In fact, the two have liked to keep things so under the radar since they first met that even their wedding was top secret. The two gathered their guests together by claiming they were throwing an Independence Day party, stating on their invitations, according to New York Post, "Come celebrate our Independence Day on the green grass under the stars." Sneaky!
But that doesn't mean the twosome haven't occasionally taken the opportunity to gush about one another in public. Case and point? Roberts gushing about their relationship on Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop" podcast in 2018. "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," she said. "That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."
Roberts then went on to sweetly describe her husband as being "just [her] favorite human," and explained how she values his opinion more than anyone else's. "We're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company," Roberts added.
And it's pretty obvious that all that love is still going strong in January 2021, as Roberts fawned over her man on Instagram on a very special day.
Julia Roberts' birthday tribute
Julia Roberts gave fans a rare look at her husband, Danny Moder, on January 31 as she celebrated his 53rd birthday in style. The "Steel Magnolias" star posted a low angle shot of Moder, the father of her three children, to Instagram, which showed him in a black wetsuit with wet locks as he held a white surfboard.
In the caption, Roberts gushed, "Happy Everything" with a cake, present, and lightening bolt emoji. She then told her husband, "you make my world go round" with a yellow heart emoji and the hashtag, "#131," while tagging his account on the photo.
The star seemingly limited comments on the post, with the only message coming from none other than Rita Wilson. "Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses!" she wrote.
The upload marked a rare appearance for either on the other one's social media pages. The last time either appeared on each other's Instagram grids was all the way back in July 2021 when Roberts and Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
They both shared photos of them together to commemorate the occasion, with Roberts teasing in her upload that they were "just getting started." As for what Moder wrote to celebrate the big achievement? He gushed, "Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea ... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time." Aww!