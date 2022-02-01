Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Danny Moder In Honor Of His Birthday

Julia Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, was clearly feeling the love from the "Pretty Woman" actor on his birthday. The two have been married since 2002 but don't exactly shout about their relationship on the regular, mainly preferring to keep things a little more private.

In fact, the two have liked to keep things so under the radar since they first met that even their wedding was top secret. The two gathered their guests together by claiming they were throwing an Independence Day party, stating on their invitations, according to New York Post, "Come celebrate our Independence Day on the green grass under the stars." Sneaky!

But that doesn't mean the twosome haven't occasionally taken the opportunity to gush about one another in public. Case and point? Roberts gushing about their relationship on Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop" podcast in 2018. "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," she said. "That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

Roberts then went on to sweetly describe her husband as being "just [her] favorite human," and explained how she values his opinion more than anyone else's. "We're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company," Roberts added.

And it's pretty obvious that all that love is still going strong in January 2021, as Roberts fawned over her man on Instagram on a very special day.