How Kelly Rizzo Stepped Outside Of Her Comfort Zone To Honor Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is finding new ways to honor her late husband Bob Saget. The "Eat Travel Rock" blogger has shared several touching tributes since news broke on January 9 that the "Full House" star was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, per TMZ. Rizzo has been very open about how hard it's been for her to cope with his sudden death. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement obtained by People.

Rizzo also posted a beautiful photo of them as she expressed how much Saget meant to her. "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."

In another heartbreaking tribute, the food blogger shared a touching post on Instagram of her and the actor on vacation with drinks in hand as she reminisced about the good times together. "My incredible husband. The world will never be the same." And now, Rizzo is honoring Saget in a rare and special way.