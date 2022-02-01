How Kelly Rizzo Stepped Outside Of Her Comfort Zone To Honor Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo is finding new ways to honor her late husband Bob Saget. The "Eat Travel Rock" blogger has shared several touching tributes since news broke on January 9 that the "Full House" star was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, per TMZ. Rizzo has been very open about how hard it's been for her to cope with his sudden death. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement obtained by People.
Rizzo also posted a beautiful photo of them as she expressed how much Saget meant to her. "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH."
In another heartbreaking tribute, the food blogger shared a touching post on Instagram of her and the actor on vacation with drinks in hand as she reminisced about the good times together. "My incredible husband. The world will never be the same." And now, Rizzo is honoring Saget in a rare and special way.
Kelly Rizzo honored Bob Saget by doing standup
Kelly Rizzo stepped out of her comfort zone and did the unthinkable to pay homage to her late husband Bob Saget. On January 30, Jeff Ross held a show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to honor his longtime pal and attendees had a surprising guest hit the stage. "So remember when I said you'll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," Rizzo revealed on Instagram.
The blogger shared a series of candid photos on social media of herself in front of a crowd of people, while she was surrounded by some of the actor's legendary close friends, like Ross, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Stamos, and John Mayer. "I know he would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage," she added.
Rizzo went on to express that her husband "deserves EVERY bit of all of this love" and stressed the importance of never passing up an opportunity to share how much you care for someone. "Follow Bob's lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day." Hundreds of people also left encouraging words for her after her performance. "Bob would have been.... IS... so proud of you for going up there last night. Love you, Kelly," one fan wrote.