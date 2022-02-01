Thandiwe Newton Slams Sean Penn For His Recent Controversial Comments

Sean Penn has quite the knack for spewing controversial comments that lead to damaging his once-stellar reputation. In recent years, the award-winning actor has released statements that led people to believe Penn may not be all he's cracked up to be.

In 2015, Penn made a bad joke at the Oscars, asking how director Alejandro G. Inarritu, who hails from Mexico, got his green card. He received backlash afterward, but he made it clear that he's unapologetic. "I have absolutely no apologies," Penn said at the time. "In fact, I have a big f*** you for ... anybody who is so stupid not to have gotten the irony when you've got a country that is so xenophobic." Three years later, at the height of the #MeToo movement, Penn said that the social movement "was largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious" and that it exists to "divide men and women."

Penn is clearly not one to hold his tongue about pressing issues, and this time is no different. In his latest interview with the Independent, the actor claimed that men these days have become "feminized." "I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them," he told the outlet. "There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt." He unsurprisingly received backlash on the internet, with "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton even going out of her way to call out the actor.