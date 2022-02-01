Source Suggests What Brad Pitt Wants To Do Differently In Next Relationship
Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women ever since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016. But now, it seems as if he may have a different outlook on things.
Even though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the two exes are still embroiled in a custody battle over their six kids, according to Today. Because of all the drama, Pitt reportedly has trouble with this huge aspect of his new life now. He doesn't want all of the attention that he gets each time he simply steps out with a female companion. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly on December 9, "[Pitt wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term. The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about."
And while there's no doubt that someone like Pitt will always draw interest, especially when it comes to his dating life, one source close to the Hollywood star says that he's definitely going to do things differently with the next person that he dates.
Brad Pitt wants to keep things on the down-low
Even though there were some reports suggesting Brad Pitt was hooking up with Swedish singer Lykke Li, that doesn't seem to be the case. Pitt isn't dating anyone at the moment, according to Hollywood Life, but should he find that special someone, he's going to approach his new relationship with much more of a private mindset. "He really enjoys his privacy and just staying out of the public eye as much as he can. Brad knows that's not always possible but he manages the best he can," a source told the outlet. "He isn't dating anybody at the moment and if he does, it would be someone far different from his past relationships."
When it comes to his personal life, he wants to keep things more subdued — but he also wants "a strong woman who will be able to deal with all the outside noise that comes with it." The Hollywood Life insider added, "If he hangs out with a girl and they are just friends, something is going to be said differently about it. If he hangs out with a girl that then becomes something serious, talk about all the eyeballs that will be on their every single move."
While over 41% of those polled in a Nicki Swift survey would love to see Pitt get back together with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, it doesn't look like that's on either of their radars right now. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston herself told Howard Stern (via People) in June 2021.