Source Suggests What Brad Pitt Wants To Do Differently In Next Relationship

Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women ever since his ex-wife Angelina Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016. But now, it seems as if he may have a different outlook on things.

Even though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the two exes are still embroiled in a custody battle over their six kids, according to Today. Because of all the drama, Pitt reportedly has trouble with this huge aspect of his new life now. He doesn't want all of the attention that he gets each time he simply steps out with a female companion. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly on December 9, "[Pitt wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term. The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about."

And while there's no doubt that someone like Pitt will always draw interest, especially when it comes to his dating life, one source close to the Hollywood star says that he's definitely going to do things differently with the next person that he dates.