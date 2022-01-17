41% Of People Want To See Brad Pitt Date This Huge Star Next
Brad Pitt is by far one of the biggest names in the film industry, and not just because of his charming good looks and long list of Hollywood accolades — but also because of all the attention that he's gotten for his love life over the years.
In addition to his most famous exes — including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow — did you know that Christina Applegate apparently once ditched Pitt on a date? He's also made headlines for (allegedly) dating German model Nicole Poturalski, despite the fact that she was married with a husband and child. But then again, Pitt isn't the kind of person who pays attention to what other people have to say about him or the decisions he makes in his life. "What damn right does anyone have to tell someone else how to live if they're not hurting anyone? How many times do you think real love comes to someone in a lifetime? If you're lucky, maybe two or three," he told Parade back in 2009.
That said, a new survey has found that over 41% of respondents would like to see Pitt rekindle his romance with another one of his high-profile exes.
Fans want to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together again
According to a new Nicki Swift poll — which surveyed 610 readers on which star Brad Pitt should date next — over 40% said they would love to see Pitt get back together with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Unfortunately for the Brad and Jen shippers — even though she admitted in 2021 that they are still "friends" and good "buddies," per People — it doesn't look like either of them are taking steps back into that life.
As for the other results, Charlize Theron came in at second place with 26%, while Kate Beckinsale got 19%, and Sienna Miller trailed behind with 12%. Interestingly enough, Pitt and Theron did spend some time together while working on a commercial shoot back in 2018. However, a source close to the situation told People in 2019 that Pitt and Theron "have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false." And while it doesn't appear as though Pitt and Beckinsale had any public outings together, she did talk about her love for the actor while on Dax Shepard's Armchair Podcast in July 2021, in which she admitted that Pitt was one of her biggest Hollywood crushes.
There's also one ex from Pitt's past that fans would rather not see him with again: his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. And it seems like the feeling might be mutual for the co-parents, who have been battling through their divorce for years.