41% Of People Want To See Brad Pitt Date This Huge Star Next

Brad Pitt is by far one of the biggest names in the film industry, and not just because of his charming good looks and long list of Hollywood accolades — but also because of all the attention that he's gotten for his love life over the years.

In addition to his most famous exes — including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow — did you know that Christina Applegate apparently once ditched Pitt on a date? He's also made headlines for (allegedly) dating German model Nicole Poturalski, despite the fact that she was married with a husband and child. But then again, Pitt isn't the kind of person who pays attention to what other people have to say about him or the decisions he makes in his life. "What damn right does anyone have to tell someone else how to live if they're not hurting anyone? How many times do you think real love comes to someone in a lifetime? If you're lucky, maybe two or three," he told Parade back in 2009.

That said, a new survey has found that over 41% of respondents would like to see Pitt rekindle his romance with another one of his high-profile exes.