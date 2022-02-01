Amy Schneider Reveals Her Pick For Permanent Jeopardy! Host

Amy Schneider's 40-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak and her more than $1.3 million in winnings has quickly made her a face of the show. It makes complete sense that people are looking to her about who she believes would be the best fit for a permanent host. Since the death of long-time and beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek in November 2020, the show has split the hosting duties between "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive "Jeopardy!" wins.

Fans of Schneider's exciting run have even thrown her name into the mix. She told the Los Angeles Times that if the opportunity was presented to her, "It would certainly be a cool experience." She continued, "It's a lot harder than it looks. Whether I'd actually even be good at it, I don't know ... But yeah, I'd certainly consider it if somebody asked." As things are just now cooling off from the end of her champion run, Schneider is looking forward to a far more relaxing opportunity.

"I'm so excited to watch a game of Jeopardy where I don't know who wins!" she wrote on Twitter. "The last time that happened (non-tournament) was 11/9, the same day I taped my final episode!" As she settles back into being a fan of the game until her return for the Tournament of Champions in the fall, Schneider is happy to share insights into the future of the show.