Amy Schneider Reveals Her Pick For Permanent Jeopardy! Host
Amy Schneider's 40-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak and her more than $1.3 million in winnings has quickly made her a face of the show. It makes complete sense that people are looking to her about who she believes would be the best fit for a permanent host. Since the death of long-time and beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek in November 2020, the show has split the hosting duties between "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive "Jeopardy!" wins.
Fans of Schneider's exciting run have even thrown her name into the mix. She told the Los Angeles Times that if the opportunity was presented to her, "It would certainly be a cool experience." She continued, "It's a lot harder than it looks. Whether I'd actually even be good at it, I don't know ... But yeah, I'd certainly consider it if somebody asked." As things are just now cooling off from the end of her champion run, Schneider is looking forward to a far more relaxing opportunity.
"I'm so excited to watch a game of Jeopardy where I don't know who wins!" she wrote on Twitter. "The last time that happened (non-tournament) was 11/9, the same day I taped my final episode!" As she settles back into being a fan of the game until her return for the Tournament of Champions in the fall, Schneider is happy to share insights into the future of the show.
Amy Schneider is all in for Ken Jennings
It looks like Amy Schneider agrees with so many "Jeopardy!" fans about who should be offered the permanent host position. "I think Ken Jennings should be the host. I really, I can't say enough about him. I didn't necessarily think that before going into this, you know, because, like, yes, he was a great champion, but this is a different skill set," she explained to Brian Stelter on CNN's "Reliable Sources" of the topic. "But you could see the work that he put into it, and I just thought he did a really great job, so as far as I'm concerned, that's my endorsement."
Schneider, who secured an impressive second place to the record of most consecutive games won, was still a whopping 34 games short of Jennings. Clearly, there is still respect amongst contestants over Jennings' iconic run. In fact, the contestant that brought Schneider's winning streak to an end, Rhone Talsma, spoke with Vulture and also endorsed Jennings.
"[Jennings'] knowledge of the game gives him so much credibility. His ability to comment on the way that the game is going, as well as his wit and quickness — being able to make little jokes here and there without taking away the pace of the game — is different from the way Alex hosted but equally effective," he said. "There's nobody better suited for the job." Bialik and Jennings will continue to co-host through the end of the season, so we'll have to wait and see if these words of praise make a permanent change.