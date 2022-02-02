Meghan King Reveals Whether She's Dating Amid Divorce From Cuffe Biden

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King dropped a bomb when she announced during an interview with Brides that she had tied the knot to attorney and nephew of President Joe Biden, Cuffe Biden Owens, during a small intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania on October 11, 2021. "When we realized that Cuffe's parents' wedding anniversary—October 11—was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It's a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do," Meghan dished about how the couple chose their wedding date.

Sadly, however, the newly wedded bliss proved to be short-lived. On December 24, 2021, Meghan took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she and Owens had split. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she penned (via People). "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she continued.

But will the mother of three ever be ready to date again? The answer just might surprise you...