Married At First Sight's Alyssa On The Perils On Having A Big Heart - Exclusive

When she was first introduced on the show, "Married at First Sight"'s Alyssa Ellman was shown to be an animal lover with a big, often vulnerable, heart. As Season 14 of the Lifetime show has rolled explosively onward, however, Alyssa's car-crash coupling with real estate agent Chris Collette has caused some fans of the show to question where exactly this big heart has been all season.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the animal rescue humanitarian revealed that her huge heart's still there, but she's done with leaving herself exposed to hurt. "I do have such a big heart and sometimes it puts me in compromising positions," she explained. "I always put others before myself. At this point in my life, I'm trying to look out for myself before anyone else."

Having experienced a heartbreaking and unexpected end to her previous relationship — one that she insists she's definitely "over ... at this point" — she's nonetheless "ready to start a new chapter" in her life. But that doesn't just mean she can throw herself into any situation without remaining vigilant. "I think no matter what happens in your life, everyone has some sort of walls up," she said. "No one wants to get hurt, especially when that has happened before. I am proceeding with caution."

So, what does that mean in her current "Married at First Sight" set-up with Chris?