Married At First Sight's Alyssa On The Perils On Having A Big Heart - Exclusive
When she was first introduced on the show, "Married at First Sight"'s Alyssa Ellman was shown to be an animal lover with a big, often vulnerable, heart. As Season 14 of the Lifetime show has rolled explosively onward, however, Alyssa's car-crash coupling with real estate agent Chris Collette has caused some fans of the show to question where exactly this big heart has been all season.
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the animal rescue humanitarian revealed that her huge heart's still there, but she's done with leaving herself exposed to hurt. "I do have such a big heart and sometimes it puts me in compromising positions," she explained. "I always put others before myself. At this point in my life, I'm trying to look out for myself before anyone else."
Having experienced a heartbreaking and unexpected end to her previous relationship — one that she insists she's definitely "over ... at this point" — she's nonetheless "ready to start a new chapter" in her life. But that doesn't just mean she can throw herself into any situation without remaining vigilant. "I think no matter what happens in your life, everyone has some sort of walls up," she said. "No one wants to get hurt, especially when that has happened before. I am proceeding with caution."
So, what does that mean in her current "Married at First Sight" set-up with Chris?
Love can't live where chemistry doesn't exist
As regular viewers of "Married at First Sight" can attest, the lack of chemistry between Alyssa and Chris was awkward to watch. While the 35-year-old realtor was a walking heart eye emoji for his new wife, calling her "beautiful" on their wedding day, Alyssa's initial take on her new groom fell flat. As she tells it, that "first sight" aspect of their marriage was absolutely crucial.
"Physical attraction is important to me," she explained. "Especially when you're marrying a stranger who you know nothing about. I want that initial attraction to be clear ... anyone who says that [physical attraction] isn't important is most likely not being honest." Having a big heart requires measures to protect yourself from hurt, but it can also mean understanding the potential heartbreak of another and avoiding deception — even if the truth hurts in doing so.
Whether Alyssa has taken this course of action with Chris is up for debate. One thing's for sure, she's still open to love. "Since I haven't found my person yet, I have to continue to take that chance in order to find the person I'm supposed to be with," she explained. "Honestly, I'm not sure if I can take another heartbreak again after the last one. But, I'm willing to do anything to find my person."
