Alyssa Ellman Of Married At First Sight Dishes On Heartbreak, Dealbreakers, And Physical Attraction - Exclusive Interview
Not every "Married at First Sight" couple manages to find love at first sight down the aisle. Sadly, some don't even manage to find it on the second, third, or even 20th sight of their new partner, either. In Season 14, that certainly seems like it could be the case in the matching of 30-year-old animal rescue devotee Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, a 35-year-old real estate agent.
So far, it seems like the two are singing from different hymn sheets as to what has been written on their hearts for each other. While Chris appeared to be smitten with the "beautiful" animal lover, Alyssa suggested that her new husband wasn't her usual "type," and she hit more than a few obstacles when she met his friends for the first time. Though her new beau enthused that it felt like "the beginning of a spark" between the two, Alyssa was like damp kindling that hadn't caught even the slightest flicker of a flame.
As the sage Bruce Springsteen once sang: "you can't start a fire without a spark." But will Alyssa manage to find one with Chris, or are they just dancing in the dark? In an exclusive interview, Nicki Swift caught up with Alyssa to discuss heartbreak, dealbreakers, and why she might still be searching for her dream partner.
Yes, cuteness is a dealbreaker
You had a heartbreaking and unexpected end to your last relationship, which led Dr. Pepper Schwartz to wonder whether you had your walls up. In retrospect, do you think this was true as you entered your marriage to Chris?
At this point in my life, I am over my last heartbreak and how it ended, and I'm ready to start a new chapter in my life. I think no matter what happens in your life, everyone has some sort of walls up, no one wants to get hurt, especially when that has happened before. I am proceeding with caution.
You had a reasonable wish list for qualities you wanted in a partner — someone kind and compassionate, and who loves animals. But first and foremost you wanted "cute" — is physical attraction such a big dealbreaker? And has that changed at all?
I did make it clear that physical attraction is important to me. Especially when you're marrying a stranger who you know nothing about. I want that initial attraction to be clear. My thoughts on physical attraction haven't changed, and anyone who says that isn't important is most likely not being honest.
You opened up about having a huge heart and being vulnerable to hurt, as a result. With this in mind, were your friends and family worried at all that marrying a stranger could leave you hurt, again?
I think whenever you are putting yourself in a vulnerable position, your loved ones will always worry about you. I definitely heard my friends and family say they didn't want me to get hurt again, many times.
Unfortunately, since I haven't found my person yet, I have to continue to take that chance in order to find the person I'm supposed to be with. Honestly, I'm not sure if I can take another heartbreak again after the last one. But, I'm willing to do anything to find my person, which is what led me to marrying a stranger.
The perfect night? Keeping cozy with her rescue pups
Early on, the show really focused on what a huge heart you have as a humanitarian who regularly rescues animals. Were you ever worried that "MAFS" would match you with a man who similarly needed to be "rescued"?
I do have such a big heart and sometimes it puts me in compromising positions. I always put others before myself. At this point in my life, I'm trying to look out for myself before anyone else. Considering my tagline is "looking for her forever home," I was very worried with my big heart and huge passion for rescuing animals that they could pair me with someone who needed to be rescued!
Real talk: We were kind of obsessed with seeing you have a sweatshirt collection. How did that start? And do you have any particular extra special ones which would be off-limits to a husband?
I love this question, because my love for sweatshirts is SO real! I honestly don't know how or where my obsession started, but my collection has grown immensely over the years. I love to travel, and instead of buying magnets, I always buy a sweatshirt to remember my trip! I love nothing more than getting cozy on the couch in one of my sweatshirts with my pup Penelope, and watching a movie.
Find out whether Alyssa has a big change of heart on "Married at First Sight" Wednesdays, on Lifetime.