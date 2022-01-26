Married At First Sight's Noi On Why Her Past Relationships Haven't Worked - Exclusive
Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" returned for its 14th season in early January, and Noi Phommasak joined the ranks of singletons signing up for marriage without meeting their spouse beforehand. 33-year-old Noi was paired with 38-year-old Steve Moy, and viewers will get to see how their relationship pans out over the coming weeks.
Among her friends, Noi has a track record for getting into a bit of trouble thanks to her habit of falling faster than she perhaps should. In fact, Noi has often found herself to be unlucky in love, which is why she decided to turn to "Married at First Sight" for help finding The One. "I usually look for someone fun, successful, adventurous, generous, kind, and someone who inspires me," she told Nicki Swift, adding that she "craves emotional depth." However, on this season of "Married at First Sight," she's taking matters out of her own hands, and placing them in the hands of experts.
"Married at First Sight" contestant Noi spoke to Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, and revealed why her previous relationships didn't work out.
Noi would 'jump in' too fast
Noi Phommasak is taking a huge leap in letting the "Married at First Sight" experts find her a husband. But the 33-year-old was ready to find the love of her life, and she's open about why her past relationships may not have worked out. "In the past, I would jump into a relationship really fast after dating which meant that I usually wouldn't take the time to get to truly know the person," Noi told Nicki Swift.
"The issue here is that I didn't take the time to get to know my partners, I would end up staying and trying to make it 'work,' when they really weren't the best partners for me in the first place," Noi continued. However, she has always hoped to find a longtime partner, which is why "Married at First Sight" made so much sense for her. "I always dated with the intention to be in a serious relationship or marriage but I think it clouded my judgment when it came to choosing partners," she said. Hopefully, with Steve by her side, Noi has finally found the love she's been searching for.
