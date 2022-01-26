Married At First Sight's Noi On Why Her Past Relationships Haven't Worked - Exclusive

Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" returned for its 14th season in early January, and Noi Phommasak joined the ranks of singletons signing up for marriage without meeting their spouse beforehand. 33-year-old Noi was paired with 38-year-old Steve Moy, and viewers will get to see how their relationship pans out over the coming weeks.

Among her friends, Noi has a track record for getting into a bit of trouble thanks to her habit of falling faster than she perhaps should. In fact, Noi has often found herself to be unlucky in love, which is why she decided to turn to "Married at First Sight" for help finding The One. "I usually look for someone fun, successful, adventurous, generous, kind, and someone who inspires me," she told Nicki Swift, adding that she "craves emotional depth." However, on this season of "Married at First Sight," she's taking matters out of her own hands, and placing them in the hands of experts.

"Married at First Sight" contestant Noi spoke to Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, and revealed why her previous relationships didn't work out.