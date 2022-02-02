Donald Trump Jr.'s Comment About Whoopi Goldberg Has Twitter Fuming

It's been little more than 48 hours since Whoopi Goldberg came under fire for making widely criticized comments related to the Holocaust on her daytime talk show "The View." And it's only been a day since the ABC network suspended Goldberg for two weeks over it — but it looks like the controversy is far from over.

As outlets like The New York Times have covered, the story began on the January 31 taping of "The View," during a segment in which Goldberg and her castmates discussed a Tennessee school banning the graphic novel "Maus," which tells the story of a Holocaust survivor. While on-air, Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was "not about race" or a byproduct of white supremacy à la Nazism, but "man's inhumanity to man" — and that the genocide of 6 million Jews by Nazis was between "two groups of white people."

The entire affair seemed to be a misunderstanding of the social construct of race, the history of the Holocaust, and the history of Jewish oppression. (The murder of 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust was rooted in the Nazi belief that Jews were of an "inferior race.") An additional complexity added to the situation is that Goldberg, a person of color, has identified as Jewish in the past and has claimed Jewish heritage. And now, it looks like none other than Donald Trump Jr. has, by way of Twitter, thrown himself into the situation — and could possibly make things even worse for Goldberg.