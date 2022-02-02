Hundreds Of Former Playboy Employees Speak Out In Support Of Hugh Hefner

Disturbing accounts and allegations against Hugh Hefner are starting to pile up with the A&E 10-part docuseries "Secrets of Playboy." The show premiered its first two episodes on January 24 with the aim to explore with a modern lens the "hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire." With an interest in the empire, it naturally focuses a lot of attention on Playboy founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017. Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison — previously revealing allegations of abuse in her memoir, according to Us Weekly — is sharing the "cult-like" experiences of her time in the Playboy mansion in the series.

More former girlfriends and Playboy associates will be featured throughout the series, but the series has sent the community into a frenzy. Playboy made an official statement, per People, ahead of the show's premiere, making it clear that "Today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy." The letter explained, "First and foremost, we want to say: we trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable."

Establishing a distance from Hefner's brand seems fitting for the current heat on the topic as the show airs, but others are not happy about the decision at all. Some former Playboy employees are speaking out as a unit to restore light to Hefner's legacy.