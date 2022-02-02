Katie Couric's Resurfaced Comments About Jeff Zucker Are Raising Eyebrows

Before Allison Gollust became Jeff Zucker's "most-trusted lieutenant" at CNN (via NBC News), Zucker had vouched for her to get a job at NBC, where he was first named an executive producer for "Today" and was later promoted to president and chief officer of the network. Katie Couric wrote about Zucker and Gollust's closeness in her memoir "Going There," which was released in October 2021. Couric claimed in the book that Zucker "made a huge push to bring on" Gollust to the network as head of public relations.

"When we worked at NBC, she and Jeff cooked up even bolder ways to draw attention to 'Today' and later Jeff himself when he moved to Entertainment," Couric wrote in her book (via Twitter). "They were joined at the hip." Couric added that Gollust's appointment couldn't have been possible because the network had "already hired a PR person for the show."

Couric wondered why Zucker "was angling so hard to bring Allison on board," and claimed that their living situation was super unusual. Gollust had, according to Couric, moved into the apartment above Zucker while they both were married to different people. "Everyone who heard about their cozy arrangement thought it was super strange," Couric added, saying her close relationship with Zucker's now ex-wife Caryn Nathanson made what she noticed about her boss and Gollust "really uncomfortable." Per the New York Post, Couric believed her resistance to hire Gollust cost her a job at CNN, where Zucker was named president in 2013.