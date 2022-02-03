Bill Belichick's Statement On Tom Brady Retiring Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Football fans have a bone to pick with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after he issued a statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement. On Tuesday, February 1, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to announce he's walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons. "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote.

Brady went on to express his gratitude to his friends and family, as well as to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he called home right before retiring. "To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you," he said. "I couldn't be happier with what we accomplished together." Curiously enough, he didn't mention the New England Patriots, the team he spent 20 years with, in his lengthy statement, leading fans to believe that his exit from the team didn't go as well as everyone thought.

But it all changed when Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft paid tribute to the quarterback, which Brady acknowledged. Coach Belichick also offered a statement, but what he said didn't sit quite as well with fans.