Sara Ramirez Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Che Diaz

It's safe to say that "And Just Like That..."'s Che Diaz has been a pretty polarizing character in the HBO Max "Sex and the City" spin-off series. Played by Sara Ramirez, Che has most certainly ruffled the feathers of some fans of the original series and newbies alike, with one particularly divisive storyline seeing Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda leave her husband to pursue a relationship with Che (which didn't go down too well with everyone).

Then there was the fact that Che was billed as a comedian in the series, but didn't seem to tell any funny jokes during a stand-up routine. Charlotte actor Kristin Davis addressed that backlash during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in January, hitting back, "Oh Andy [Cohen], don't put me on the spot. You're going to get me in trouble with [director] Michael Patrick [King]! You know, I think it's meant to be more like 'hmmm' type comedy, you know, 'oh, oh.'"

And as if that wasn't enough, the non-binary character has also been slammed by some outlets over issues surrounding representation, with Digital Spy describing the introduction of Che as a "clichéd take."

But what does Ramirez really make of all the controversy surrounding their character? Well, they just confirmed something we suspected all along...