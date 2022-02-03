Tom Brady's Emotional Reflection On His Career Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Over the course of a few days, Tom Brady fans were brought on an emotional rollercoaster while waiting to find out if the legendary quarterback was retiring. Reports circulated on January 29 that Brady was finally calling it quits, but two days later the NFL legend claimed he was still undecided. "When I know, I'll know. When I don't know, I don't know," he said on his "Let's Go!" podcast, per ESPN. Despite his previous refutations, Brady officially announced his retirement the very next day on February 1 in a lengthy Instagram post. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote in his statement.

Although the statement spanned nine slides, Brady neglected to mention the New England Patriots, or anyone within their organization, per ESPN. It was a glaring omission, as Brady won six Super Bowls over 20 years with the Patriots. This left Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft, apoplectic. "He was screaming and he was yelling and there was a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post," former Patriot Ted Johnson revealed to NBC Sports Boston.

After the retirement was official, Brady's friend and long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski shared a video montage on Instagram that featured on-the-field highlights and hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. "Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronkowski wrote. A day later, Brady posted his own montage that triggered a different emotional response from fans.