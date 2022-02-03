Tom Brady's Emotional Reflection On His Career Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Over the course of a few days, Tom Brady fans were brought on an emotional rollercoaster while waiting to find out if the legendary quarterback was retiring. Reports circulated on January 29 that Brady was finally calling it quits, but two days later the NFL legend claimed he was still undecided. "When I know, I'll know. When I don't know, I don't know," he said on his "Let's Go!" podcast, per ESPN. Despite his previous refutations, Brady officially announced his retirement the very next day on February 1 in a lengthy Instagram post. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote in his statement.
Although the statement spanned nine slides, Brady neglected to mention the New England Patriots, or anyone within their organization, per ESPN. It was a glaring omission, as Brady won six Super Bowls over 20 years with the Patriots. This left Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft, apoplectic. "He was screaming and he was yelling and there was a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post," former Patriot Ted Johnson revealed to NBC Sports Boston.
After the retirement was official, Brady's friend and long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski shared a video montage on Instagram that featured on-the-field highlights and hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. "Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronkowski wrote. A day later, Brady posted his own montage that triggered a different emotional response from fans.
Tom Brady focuses on everlasting relationships
Tom Brady uploaded a video to Instagram on February 3 that was both a thank you to fans, and a reflection on his evolution as a player and a person over the span of his illustrious career. "Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in the opening of the montage. Inter-spliced with career highlights were videos and snaps of touching moments with his family including his wife, children, parents, and siblings. "As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful," Brady wrote in the tear-inducing caption. "Memories that won't ever fade," he poignantly added.
The rousing clip coupled with the heartfelt caption had plenty of fans reaching for a box of tissues. "Got me crying on a Thursday tom," one follower responded. "I'm gettin goosey B's right now Tom!" another emotional fan wrote. "tom you have no idea how much your legacy meant to me. you inspired me and made me believe in myself more than anyone in my life," one fan added.
Once the quarterback's retirement became official, a report from an unverified Twitter account claimed that Brady would sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots to retire with his former team, and deliver a speech at the team's stadium. Unfortunately for Pats fans hoping to make one last memory with Brady, that report was debunked as false, per NESN.