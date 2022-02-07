Star Jones Shares Her True Feelings About Returning To The View

Don't call it a comeback!

Attorney and journalist Star Jones made headlines when she returned to her old stomping grounds at ABC's "The View" as a guest host on the February 4 episode following Whoopi Goldberg's two-week suspension. As you may recall, Jones first joined the popular daytime talk show in 1997 as one of the OG co-hosts but went out in a blaze of glory when she took it upon herself to announce her exit on-air after learning that her contract with the network had not been renewed. "I'm not sure what the future holds. But I'm absolutely sure who holds the future," she famously declared on June 27, 2006, per Today.

Alas, it appears that any tension surrounding the debacle was all water under the bridge by 2012 when Jones made her first debut on the show as a guest. "It was ugly. Everything around was ugly," Jones recalled about her abrupt exit per Entertainment Weekly. "It was a bad emotional time. Nasty things were being said in the media... I made the decision that I wanted to go out on my own terms so that when I walked back in here, if I were ever invited, I would feel good about coming in," — and that she does!