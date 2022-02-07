Gigi Hadid Caused A Pregnancy Controversy For Rihanna Without Even Realizing
Just in case your social media feed hasn't alerted you yet, Rihanna is pregnant, and her fans and friends alike couldn't be happier for the hitmaker. On January 31, the "Kiss It Better" singer and her partner rapper A$AP Rocky revealed that they are expecting, shocking practically everyone.
The couple announced the news via a photoshoot in New York City, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a chic outfit composed of a long, unbuttoned pink jacket, denim jeans, with jewels splashed across her belly to boot. She and A$AP Rocky were walking in Harlem, where the rapper grew up, holding hands and exchanging kisses.
Fans and friends of the couple alike took to social media to express their excitement for the two. "[C]ongrats to rihanna but on behalf of all the diaspora aunties it's snowing baby pls put that belly away before u catch a womb cold," one fan said. Meanwhile, both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj shared the photo on their respective Instagram Stories to rejoice in the news. However, there's one particular celebrity comment that caused a ruckus online, causing many to think that Rihanna may be carrying twins. The comment came from none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid apologized for causing a 'commotion' over Rihanna's pregnancy
Gigi Hadid's comment on Rihanna's pregnancy announcement was taken out of context by fans. When the Fenty Beauty founder shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, "how the gang pulled up to black history month," it didn't take long until comments began to flood in, including Hadid's. The model wrote "three angels," and almost immediately, fans began speculating that Rihanna is giving birth to twins.
"whaaat ... is it twin or triplets??? What u on about Gigi?????" questioned one fan under her comment. "Not you confirming she's having twins!" said another. Hadid was quick to notice that she accidentally kickstarted a rumor, so she clarified her statement via a separate comment. "I just caught word of this commotion," she wrote. "Meant rih / rocky / baby lol."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to reveal the sex of the baby, but it's safe to assume that they are not having twins — at least for now. What we do know is that Queen RiRi is planning on having at least three bundles of joy. "I'll have kids," she said in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. "Three or four of 'em."