The Real Reason Pete Davidson Was Just Booed In Public

Pete Davidson is no stranger to making headlines, especially when it comes to his personal life. The "Saturday Night Live" star has had an almost unbelievable love life, dating one huge star after another. From Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and, most recently, Kim Kardashian, it seems Davidson has something A-list ladies simply can't resist. Now his career is also in the spotlight as rumors have begun to swirl that he may not return to "SNL." However, despite claims that he's been putting love before work, the truth appears to be that Davidson might choose to leave the show for bigger opportunities, including a HUGE hosting gig. Not to mention Kim is reportedly helping him achieve his wildest dreams aka becoming an A-lister in his own right.

However, while celebrities may be drawn to him, Davidson also has a real shady side and, over the years, he's gotten plenty of hate. Back in 2018, Ariana Grande fans called him "toxic" and to this day, he's widely hated. Among those who aren't likely to support his rise to fame are the fine folks of Syracuse, New York. Back in 2018, after shooting "Big Time Adolescence" there, Davidson told Howard Stern (via Syracuse.com), "Syracuse, you know, it's trash." Calling it "worse than Staten Island," he criticized, "The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f****** Ramada." Four years later, the city is still holding a grudge against him.