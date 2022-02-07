The Real Reason Pete Davidson Was Just Booed In Public
Pete Davidson is no stranger to making headlines, especially when it comes to his personal life. The "Saturday Night Live" star has had an almost unbelievable love life, dating one huge star after another. From Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and, most recently, Kim Kardashian, it seems Davidson has something A-list ladies simply can't resist. Now his career is also in the spotlight as rumors have begun to swirl that he may not return to "SNL." However, despite claims that he's been putting love before work, the truth appears to be that Davidson might choose to leave the show for bigger opportunities, including a HUGE hosting gig. Not to mention Kim is reportedly helping him achieve his wildest dreams aka becoming an A-lister in his own right.
However, while celebrities may be drawn to him, Davidson also has a real shady side and, over the years, he's gotten plenty of hate. Back in 2018, Ariana Grande fans called him "toxic" and to this day, he's widely hated. Among those who aren't likely to support his rise to fame are the fine folks of Syracuse, New York. Back in 2018, after shooting "Big Time Adolescence" there, Davidson told Howard Stern (via Syracuse.com), "Syracuse, you know, it's trash." Calling it "worse than Staten Island," he criticized, "The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f****** Ramada." Four years later, the city is still holding a grudge against him.
Pete Davidson was booed by an entire stadium
Following his initial criticism of Syracuse, New York on "The Howard Stern Show," Pete Davidson called out the city again a year later. As he told Variety in 2019, "The whole town of Syracuse blows." Claiming they "tried to arrest me the whole time," the comedian referenced police pulling him and a buddy over and charging his friend with possession of marijuana. "The cops, because there's nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time," Davidson said, adding, "They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse," he vowed.
Not sticking to his word, he did return. On February 5, Davidson settled in to watch his "first college basketball game" at the Carrier Dome and learned that folks in Syracuse do not easily forgive and forget. As documented by one fan on Twitter, the "SNL" star popped up on the jumbotron during the Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals match and the entire stadium erupted in boos. At least he took the reception in stride, laughing under his mask and clapping. As one attendee told Page Six, he "seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him. He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals." Davidson reportedly left after halftime, but not before sharing a message with reporter Mike Curtis. "Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building, we had a really great time," Davidson said, asking, "So, peace?" It sounds like he's ready for a truce.