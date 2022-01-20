Saturday Night Live Clears The Air Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

Is Pete Davidson getting blinded by love?

Let's face it, we know that the New York-born comedian is as suave as they come. Having some of Hollywood's top women — from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale — swoon over him is certainly commendable. But ever since getting together with Kim Kardashian, it seems like this relationship has taken on a life of its own.

Now, you can expect to catch Davidson vacationing in the Bahamas with Kanye West's estranged wife. Or maybe they're on group dates (with Kardashian seemingly sending steamy signals to Davidson through Instagram). With such a spicy relationship between the two, it's potentially begun getting in the way of Davidson's work on "Saturday Night Live" — as there have been rumors that the comic missed rehearsals for the weekly program.

"Pete has become a total diva at 'SNL,'" a source told The Sun, claiming, "He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show." The source continued lashing out, stating, "Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him." Davidson "also now has security for when he's outside," whereas "Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson] and yet Pete is getting more attention." But what do reps for "Saturday Night Live" have to say?