It Sounds Like SNL May No Longer Be Pete Davidson's Top Priority

Pete Davidson seems to be sidelining his career amid his budding romance with Kim Kardashian. A source close to the "SNL" cast told The Sun that the comedian has started to annoy his colleagues at the show. "Pete has become a total diva at SNL," the source said. "He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show."

The source added, "He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show. Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him." Missing the show's rehearsals hasn't been the only concern. The source revealed that Davidson now has security outside the building. "Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson], and yet Pete is getting more attention," they added.

Meanwhile, the news of Davidson and Kardashian getting together isn't going too well for Kanye West. The "Heartless" rapper released a track earlier this month where he threatened Davidson. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," West rapped. Davidson, however, doesn't seem to take the threat seriously. "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious," an insider told Page Six. "Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it."