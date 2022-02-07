Project Runway Season 20 - Details We Know So Far
"Make it work, designers": Sadly, fans of "Project Runway" haven't heard Tim Gunn scream these magical words across a sewing studio in years, but the show has remained popular nonetheless. After Gunn and longtime host Heidi Klum departed the series at the end of Season 17, the judges and fans soldiered on with Karlie Kloss at the helm and Christian Siriano serving as a mentor. While Gunn and Klum's absence is definitely noticeable — after all, they hosted the show for almost 20 years — "Project Runway" is still going strong.
Season 19 is currently wrapping up, and the drama has been aplenty. Within the first few episodes, contestants get into a heated fight about race in the fashion industry that becomes so intense that one contestant cracks under the pressure and voluntarily leaves the show, per The Wrap.
This season isn't even over yet, and fans are already eager for more. Below, we break down everything you need to know (and everything we already know) about Season 20 of "Project Runway."
When will Season 20 air?
First thing's first, when will we be able to see Season 20 of "Project Runway"? Here's the bad news: We can't give you an exact date because "Project Runway" hasn't officially been renewed. Don't panic, though. At the time of this publication, Season 19 is still airing, so Bravo has yet to begin filming Season 20. However, we can make some educated guesses about when we might be blessed with a new season.
Producers began casting work for Season 19 in February 2020, per The Wrap. Based on Variety's reporting, we also know that filming for Season 19 began around April of that year. So, if Season 20 follows a similar schedule (and there's no reason to think it wouldn't), we can expect casting to begin this February, followed by filming shortly after.
The process of actually making a show can be a long one. After casting and filming, the crew needs to edit hours' worth of footage into something coherent and watchable. So, what does this all mean for Season 20? Since Season 19 didn't air until October 2021, we can likely expect to see Season 20's premiere episode around that time as well.
Who's in the cast?
The core cast of "Project Runway" has undergone some serious shake-ups in the past few years. In 2018, after leading the show for years, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum departed the series to film "Making the Cut" on Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter. Season 17 was helmed by Christian Siriano (winner of Season 4) and Karlie Kloss. However, by the time Season 19 rolled around, Kloss was ready for something new, too. She had recently had a baby and wanted to cut back the amount of time she spends making the show. According to Variety, producers were actively "reimagining the host role" for Season 19.
Though the hosts may be changing faster than fashion trends, the judges, thankfully, have remained more or less the same. In keeping with earlier seasons, Season 19 was judged by Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.
Kloss is also rumored to return for the final episodes of Season 19, so it's possible that, by the time Season 20 begins filming, she'll be ready to come back in a more permanent capacity. As for the designers in Season 20, it's anyone's guess. As far as we know, casting has yet to begin, so it's impossible to say who might make the cut.
What else should you know?
Season 19 of "Project Runway" has been a bit more divisive than some of its predecessors. At the beginning of the season, contestants Meg Ferguson and Kenneth Barlis get into a tiff when Ken asks Meg to switch models because he wants to design for Asian men. Meg agrees in the moment but is clearly not happy with the arrangement. "I think it's f****** bulls*** that you're doing this now," she tells Kenneth before telling her model, "Apparently, I can only design for white people," via Reality Blurred.
The discussion of race and who could design for whom made viewers and the rest of the cast a bit uncomfortable. "Meg handled it completely awful, but I agree they were both wrong. The minute Ken said it to her she was in a no win situation. It all was an ugly hot mess," tweeted one fan. To make a long story short, Meg opts to voluntarily leave the show shortly after due in large part to the public scrutiny she faced after the altercation, per The Wrap.
No matter where you stand on the place of "wokeness" in "Project Runway," the on-screen discussion made for some good drama. Here's hoping that when (and if!) Season 20 rolls around, we can expect more of the same.