Project Runway Season 20 - Details We Know So Far

"Make it work, designers": Sadly, fans of "Project Runway" haven't heard Tim Gunn scream these magical words across a sewing studio in years, but the show has remained popular nonetheless. After Gunn and longtime host Heidi Klum departed the series at the end of Season 17, the judges and fans soldiered on with Karlie Kloss at the helm and Christian Siriano serving as a mentor. While Gunn and Klum's absence is definitely noticeable — after all, they hosted the show for almost 20 years — "Project Runway" is still going strong.

Season 19 is currently wrapping up, and the drama has been aplenty. Within the first few episodes, contestants get into a heated fight about race in the fashion industry that becomes so intense that one contestant cracks under the pressure and voluntarily leaves the show, per The Wrap.

This season isn't even over yet, and fans are already eager for more. Below, we break down everything you need to know (and everything we already know) about Season 20 of "Project Runway."