Donald Trump Is Reportedly Making Millions Off Of This Under The Radar Project
It's a little bit harder to keep tabs on what former president Donald Trump is up to these days, since he has been permanently banned from most social media, including his favorite platform, Twitter. This may be why most of us did not notice his latest money-making project, which is apparently "quietly" generating the erstwhile president millions of dollars, according to CNN.
When Trump is in the news these days, it's not usually regarding his business ventures. Usually, Trump's 2022 headlines simply refer to updates from the January 6 Commission, something he said at his latest rally, or when one of his official written statements makes its way onto Twitter. Trump has never done things the way anyone expects him to, but it would seem he has followed at least one post-presidency norm. Well, sort of. He certainly wouldn't be Trump if he didn't put his own spin on things, of course.
Donald Trump has a new book
Many, or even most, presidents of the United States publish a memoir after their time in office comes to an end. President Barack Obama wrote "A Promised Land," George W. Bush wrote "Decision Points," and Bill Clinton wrote "My Life." Former President Donald J. Trump didn't write a memoir, exactly, but he has recently published a coffee table book titled "Our Journey Together," which CNN reports is making Trump a killing — even with very little media attention.
Trump reportedly got a multimillion dollar advance for the book, which features photos from the Trump presidency and captions written by Trump himself, according to the Amazon description, including "some in his own handwriting!" CNN reported that sales of the book have exceeded $20 million in just two months, which is a pretty big deal by any measure.
As a matter of fact, the book has sold so well that it is now out of print and basically impossible to buy outside of Ebay. So, if you want to get your hands on Trump's thoughts in book form, you'll have to wait for the reprint.