The Eyebrow-Raising Gift Nick Cannon Just Received Has Fans Cracking All The Jokes

Nick Cannon will soon welcome his eighth child and his fans are thrilled. In fact, they are so excited for the talk show host that they gave him a rather peculiar gift to celebrate. On Monday, January 31, Cannon announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" that he and partner Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy. According to reports, his eighth child will be his fifth baby in the span of two years.

Spawning many kids in such a short time is unconventional, to say the least, but Cannon said that it's what he really wanted. "I'm having kids on purpose," he explained on his Power 106 show, "Nick Cannon Radio," when confronted about his use of protection, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't have no accident." In an interview on "The Breakfast Club" in August 2021, he even said that he would be happy if he had 10 kids, Billboard reported. "I always used to joke around and I was like, 'I want the 12 as in the 12 tribes,'" Cannon revealed, referring to the 12 tribes of Israel. "But if I got 10 to 12, I wouldn't be mad at it."

His fans don't seem to be mad about it, either. But for Valentine's Day, they sent him an ironic gag gift just for the laughs.