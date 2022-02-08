The Eyebrow-Raising Gift Nick Cannon Just Received Has Fans Cracking All The Jokes
Nick Cannon will soon welcome his eighth child and his fans are thrilled. In fact, they are so excited for the talk show host that they gave him a rather peculiar gift to celebrate. On Monday, January 31, Cannon announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" that he and partner Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy. According to reports, his eighth child will be his fifth baby in the span of two years.
Spawning many kids in such a short time is unconventional, to say the least, but Cannon said that it's what he really wanted. "I'm having kids on purpose," he explained on his Power 106 show, "Nick Cannon Radio," when confronted about his use of protection, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't have no accident." In an interview on "The Breakfast Club" in August 2021, he even said that he would be happy if he had 10 kids, Billboard reported. "I always used to joke around and I was like, 'I want the 12 as in the 12 tribes,'" Cannon revealed, referring to the 12 tribes of Israel. "But if I got 10 to 12, I wouldn't be mad at it."
His fans don't seem to be mad about it, either. But for Valentine's Day, they sent him an ironic gag gift just for the laughs.
Nick Cannon's fans sent him a condom vending machine following announcement of his 8th child
Nick Cannon's fans want to offer him some protection upon finding out that his eighth child is on the way. For Valentine's Day, they sent him a vending machine packed with condoms. The host took to Instagram to share the hilarious present, saying, "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums [face palm emoji] [heart emoji]."
Many of his fans flooded his comments section with more jokes, saying his gift will probably never be used. "You ain't gone use them so what's the point [laughing emoji]," one fan wrote. "They know what you need! [laughing emoji] Now take their advice," said another.
It doesn't look like Cannon took offense, and with his recent statements about fatherhood, it seems that he's really enjoying being a father to all his children. "The beauty of fatherhood, man, when you really talk about the essence of living as a father, I've learned so much just from my children. And it's so amazing," he said on "The Breakfast Club" in August 2021, according to Billboard. "And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. It feels like you get to relive every time."