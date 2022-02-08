Royal Insider Claims That Prince Charles Has Made Up His Mind About Living In Buckingham Palace
As Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, a lot of royal fans can't help but wonder what's in store for the British royal family's future. The queen already indicated that she wants her daughter-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles to be called "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne, per BBC News. Charles said in a statement that the move is a privilege for both him and his "darling wife." It's a decision that even Prince William reportedly supports simply because he sees just how much Camilla has "made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with," according to one source close to the situation, per the Daily Mail.
While the U.K. is getting ready to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's milestone moment with plenty of festivities, a lot of royal fans and critics alike can't help but wonder what the royal family's next step is going to look like when Charles becomes king of England, or better yet, where he and Queen Camilla are going to live.
Prince Charles will be moving royal addresses in the near future
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be moving royal addresses the moment he becomes king of England. Not only that, but there's also a good chance that Prince William and Kate Middleton might be making a huge move with their family, too. The Cambridges call both Kensington Palace and Norfolk home, but might move to Windsor in the future. That said, Charles and Camilla will probably reside at Buckingham Palace. One source said that Charles believes "firmly ... that it's the visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation's capital and therefore must be his home," adding that the "HRH's view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ. This has never been in doubt."
So far Buckingham Palace has not made any comments about the royal family's possible moves for the future. For now, it seems like Queen Elizabeth is focusing on the present moment, making her first outing in a year as she hosted local community groups at Sandringham House before Accession Day, according to Us Weekly. With the queen clearly focused on her work, it looks like Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate will have to hold off before picking paint colors for their new palaces.