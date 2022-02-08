Royal Insider Claims That Prince Charles Has Made Up His Mind About Living In Buckingham Palace

As Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, a lot of royal fans can't help but wonder what's in store for the British royal family's future. The queen already indicated that she wants her daughter-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles to be called "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne, per BBC News. Charles said in a statement that the move is a privilege for both him and his "darling wife." It's a decision that even Prince William reportedly supports simply because he sees just how much Camilla has "made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with," according to one source close to the situation, per the Daily Mail.

While the U.K. is getting ready to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's milestone moment with plenty of festivities, a lot of royal fans and critics alike can't help but wonder what the royal family's next step is going to look like when Charles becomes king of England, or better yet, where he and Queen Camilla are going to live.