Channing Tatum Reveals Whether He'd Welcome Matthew McConaughey Back To Magic Mike

If you asked Channing Tatum if he wanted Matthew McConaughey to be his co-star again on "Magic Mike," he'll probably answer with a resounding "alright, alright, alright!" The third and final film of the franchise, called "Magic Mike's Last Dance," is currently in the works, and according to Tatum, the door to return is still open for McConaughey.

"I didn't know if Matthew would want to do it, he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, 'I don't want to touch it,'" he told ET. He also recalled how much of a crowd favorite McConaughey was, and how he brought something completely unique to the table. "I mean, I'm not saying anything about mine or anyone else's performances. He was the star, he was the movie, it was special ... Yeah, he's a swan song."

McConaughey himself thinks that his character is a force to be reckoned with, so it wouldn't be surprising if it so happens that he wants to return. When Advocate asked who the hottest "Magic Mike" stripper was, he answered with conviction. "Dallas, of course," he said. "Everybody was pretty damn ripped already, but boy, if you really want to get men in great shape, just tell them they're going to play male strippers in a movie and have their s*** onscreen for the rest of time. Vanity, baby."