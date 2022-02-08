Channing Tatum Reveals Whether He'd Welcome Matthew McConaughey Back To Magic Mike
"Magic Mike" fans felt immense disappointment when Matthew McConaughey didn't return for the film's sequel. The actor, who starred in the film as Dallas, a stripper-turned-club owner, failed to make a comeback as he was embroiled in a Gus Van Sant project at the time. It's not like McConaughey purposely withdrew from "Magic Mike XXL" out of active refusal to reprise his role; according to him, he very much enjoyed his time as a stripper onscreen.
His role didn't actually involve much stripping initially, but McConaughey thought it was a waste to be in a film about stripping without taking part. "It wasn't in the script, but Soderbergh said in the beginning that if it felt right, I could strip at the end of the movie," he told Advocate in 2012. "I said, 'I gotta dance, man.' I would regret it for the rest of my life if I was in a male stripper movie and didn't get up there and strip myself." He also said that he found it intimidating at first. "At first it was scary as hell, but then it became like a drug, and I couldn't wait to do it again."
When exactly he'll get the chance to do it again is the question — and apparently, co-star Channing Tatum has the answer.
Channing Tatum wants Matthew McConaughey to return
If you asked Channing Tatum if he wanted Matthew McConaughey to be his co-star again on "Magic Mike," he'll probably answer with a resounding "alright, alright, alright!" The third and final film of the franchise, called "Magic Mike's Last Dance," is currently in the works, and according to Tatum, the door to return is still open for McConaughey.
"I didn't know if Matthew would want to do it, he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, 'I don't want to touch it,'" he told ET. He also recalled how much of a crowd favorite McConaughey was, and how he brought something completely unique to the table. "I mean, I'm not saying anything about mine or anyone else's performances. He was the star, he was the movie, it was special ... Yeah, he's a swan song."
McConaughey himself thinks that his character is a force to be reckoned with, so it wouldn't be surprising if it so happens that he wants to return. When Advocate asked who the hottest "Magic Mike" stripper was, he answered with conviction. "Dallas, of course," he said. "Everybody was pretty damn ripped already, but boy, if you really want to get men in great shape, just tell them they're going to play male strippers in a movie and have their s*** onscreen for the rest of time. Vanity, baby."