Are Kanye West And Julia Fox In A Monogamous Relationship?
We admit that we still have a lot of questions about Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox's relationship, which continues to unfold on the internet in real time like "Pygmalion" for the Instagram age if it was directed by Baz Luhrmann, set at Euphoria High, and produced by Bravo. Perhaps the root of all this confusion lies in the fact that Birken-giveaway birthday parties and photoshoot dates at Carbone aside, it's still not entirely clear what the exact nature of their relationship is. We assume Ye and Fox are together, but we're still not sure what "together" means in Ye and Fox world.
This is especially true considering the fact that Ye has been pretty vocal on social media about unresolved beef with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and the fact that he was seen partying with Chaney Jones, according to Page Six, a woman who would already look eerily similar to Kardashian in appearance even if she wasn't dressed in a black, full-body catsuit identical to one of Kardashian's signature looks.
Kanye West and Julia Fox are non-monogamous
Well, according to another Page Six scoop, what ordinary couples might simply call being non-monogamous, Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox call being superhuman. An unnamed source told the outlet, "Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," adding, "There is no jealousy or bad vibes." Translation: they are in an open relationship. We weren't aware that polyamory equated to a transcendent bond among more evolved homo sapiens but you learn something new every day. Page Six also reported that Ye is indeed dating Kardashian-twin Chaney Jones, according to another unnamed source.
To be honest, we just want everybody here to be happy, however that works out for them. And seeing how Ye tends to air most of his thoughts publicly on social media, like his near-constant battles with Kim Kardashian, we're pretty sure we'll know his feelings no matter how it shakes out in the end. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is for you to decide.