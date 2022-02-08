Are Kanye West And Julia Fox In A Monogamous Relationship?

We admit that we still have a lot of questions about Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox's relationship, which continues to unfold on the internet in real time like "Pygmalion" for the Instagram age if it was directed by Baz Luhrmann, set at Euphoria High, and produced by Bravo. Perhaps the root of all this confusion lies in the fact that Birken-giveaway birthday parties and photoshoot dates at Carbone aside, it's still not entirely clear what the exact nature of their relationship is. We assume Ye and Fox are together, but we're still not sure what "together" means in Ye and Fox world.

This is especially true considering the fact that Ye has been pretty vocal on social media about unresolved beef with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and the fact that he was seen partying with Chaney Jones, according to Page Six, a woman who would already look eerily similar to Kardashian in appearance even if she wasn't dressed in a black, full-body catsuit identical to one of Kardashian's signature looks.