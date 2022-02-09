Bling Empire's Cherie Chan And Jessey Lee Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship
Fans of "Bling Empire" will know that Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have been looking to tie the knot for a while after Cherie proposed to Jessey during the Season 1 finale of the major Netflix hit, which hit the streamer in January 2021.
A month later, Cherie told The Sun that she and Jessey were yet to set a wedding date after COVID took hold. "We definitely didn't plan anything yet because of Covid, we don't want to have a Covid wedding. We can't set a date!" she explained at the time. "All my friends who had a wedding planned in 2020 had all canceled."
But it turns out the parents of two had actually been planning to walk down the aisle for a while before that adorable finale moment, with Cherie revealing they looked at venues before she popped the question. "Jessey and I have talked about proposing and have looked at engagement rings throughout our whole relationship," she said. "We're going in opposite directions! Usually people propose first, but we talked about it before the proposal."
But as fans of the show will know, this isn't a couple who do things by halves — so one proposal just wasn't good enough! In August 2021, Jessey returned the favor and proposed to his fiancée during a romantic trip to Paris, with the two sharing their (second) engagement photos with People.
And soon after came another big surprise that was kept a secret. Until now...
Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee are married!
It turns out that Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have a bit of a secret. They tied the knot just one month after Jessey popped the question to Cherie! Yep, the happy couple headed down the aisle in September 2021 and managed to keep it a secret for five months, but let the happy news slip on E! News' "Daily Pop" on February 7.
Unfortunately for the twosome, COVID still reared its ugly head and meant they could only have eight guests for their big day, but they confirmed plans for a larger ceremony down the line where they could celebrate with more of their friends and family.
And Cherie revealed she let Jessey actually took care of all the planning. "I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there," she explained, "and he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't bridezilla."
But don't expect to see the big day play out on "Bling Empire." As fans will already know, the two confirmed in February 2021 that they had left the show, explaining the mainly stepped away for their children. "It's tough. As a mom I'm really worried about the kids. It's stressful being a mom. It's great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child," Cherie told The Sun.