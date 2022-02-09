Bling Empire's Cherie Chan And Jessey Lee Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship

Fans of "Bling Empire" will know that Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee have been looking to tie the knot for a while after Cherie proposed to Jessey during the Season 1 finale of the major Netflix hit, which hit the streamer in January 2021.

A month later, Cherie told The Sun that she and Jessey were yet to set a wedding date after COVID took hold. "We definitely didn't plan anything yet because of Covid, we don't want to have a Covid wedding. We can't set a date!" she explained at the time. "All my friends who had a wedding planned in 2020 had all canceled."

But it turns out the parents of two had actually been planning to walk down the aisle for a while before that adorable finale moment, with Cherie revealing they looked at venues before she popped the question. "Jessey and I have talked about proposing and have looked at engagement rings throughout our whole relationship," she said. "We're going in opposite directions! Usually people propose first, but we talked about it before the proposal."

But as fans of the show will know, this isn't a couple who do things by halves — so one proposal just wasn't good enough! In August 2021, Jessey returned the favor and proposed to his fiancée during a romantic trip to Paris, with the two sharing their (second) engagement photos with People.

And soon after came another big surprise that was kept a secret. Until now...