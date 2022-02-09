Ant Anstead Clears Up A Strange Joke About His Son
So you may have heard an odd rumor about Ant Anstead's son with his former wife, Christina Haack. February saw the somewhat bizarre speculation that Hudson, who was born in 2019, had cut his own hair with a butter knife. But all the talk wasn't without merit. In fact, it was the "Wheeler Dealers" star himself who sparked it all.
Anstead — who's dating Renée Zellweger — took to Instagram Stories on February 7 to share a series of photos of his little boy getting domestic in the kitchen. The first snap showed Hudson spreading his own butter alongside the caption, "Butters his own toast" (via Entertainment Tonight). Anstead then followed that up with a second snap that showed Hudson's bangs looking a little uneven as he chowed down on a snack, with the TV host captioning that one, "...and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife)" alongside an emoji with its hand over its mouth.
That sparked some reaction on social media, with some fans speculating about the post. "That's not how butter knives work. It really is ok to admit he wasn't paying attention and the kid used scissors on his own hair. It happens," one person wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "How sharp was the butter knife??"
So, what really happened here?
Ant Anstead's butter knife satire
Guess what, guys? It was all a joke! Ant Anstead revealed on Instagram Stories that his son, Hudson, didn't actually cut his own hair with a butter knife. In an update on the incident that got a whole lot of attention in the gossip columns, Anstead wrote on February 8 (via Us Weekly), "I mean, c'mon, of course Hudson didn't cut his own hair with a butter knife It's called sarcasm. I mean, really. Who didn't get that?" He also uploaded a selfie with the words, "I mean c'mon! A butter knife" with a head exploding and facepalm emoji.
So there we have it!
But one thing we do know for sure is that Anstead has moved on from Hudson's mom, Christina Haack, as he's found new love with Renée Zellweger. Anstead also has two children with his first wife, Louise Anstead, and has opened up about he successfully co-parents with his children's mothers.
"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal. So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it," he explained to Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. He also noted that "time's a great healer" and explained that he wants to look back at how he handled his splits and co-parenting situations knowing he did the best he could.