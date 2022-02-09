The Experience Pete Davidson Gets To Enjoy With Girlfriend Kim Kardashian For The First Time
Pete Davidson is looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Yes, that's right — after months of speculation that the two are together, the comedian finally confirmed that they are indeed dating when he referred to the reality star as his "girlfriend" in a recent interview.
"I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told People of what it's like to be in the spotlight. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."
Early in February, during an appearance at the University of Rochester's Winterfest Weekend event, Davidson confirmed that he and Kim are doing just fine. "This is what I'm going to say because I'm not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," he said, after being on the receiving end of some heckling, Campus Times reported. "But it's going great, and we are very happy." He also joked that the appearance fee he's gotten would pay for a special date. "Rochester College covered Valentine's Day for the boy, that's right!" Apparently, it will be Davidson's first time celebrating Valentine's Day with a significant other.
Pete Davidson will be spending Valentine's Day with Kim Kardashian
While Pete Davidson has had serious relationships in the past, he says that he never really took Valentine's Day seriously. "I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," the "Saturday Night Live" star told People. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."
He even quipped about the occasion being the "Super Bowl for the ladies." He added, "It's a big day." The comedian didn't reveal any of the plans that he has up his sleeve, but Kim Kardashian probably doesn't need anything extravagant. After all, what she's after are the "little things."
"I want someone that ... we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It's the little things is what I don't have," she confessed on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" series finale. "I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."