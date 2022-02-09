The Experience Pete Davidson Gets To Enjoy With Girlfriend Kim Kardashian For The First Time

Pete Davidson is looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Yes, that's right — after months of speculation that the two are together, the comedian finally confirmed that they are indeed dating when he referred to the reality star as his "girlfriend" in a recent interview.

"I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told People of what it's like to be in the spotlight. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

Early in February, during an appearance at the University of Rochester's Winterfest Weekend event, Davidson confirmed that he and Kim are doing just fine. "This is what I'm going to say because I'm not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy," he said, after being on the receiving end of some heckling, Campus Times reported. "But it's going great, and we are very happy." He also joked that the appearance fee he's gotten would pay for a special date. "Rochester College covered Valentine's Day for the boy, that's right!" Apparently, it will be Davidson's first time celebrating Valentine's Day with a significant other.