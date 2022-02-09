Why Adele Just Dedicated A Major Award To Her Ex-Husband And Son
Adele always exceeds expectations. The Grammy winner had an epic night at the Brit Awards February 8, taking home the trophies for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, per Billboard. According to the outlet, Adele is the first solo artist to win Album of the Year at the Brits three times.
Adele's Brit appearance comes on the tails of major career controversy after the "Easy On Me" singer announced her Vegas residency would be canceled just 24 hours before she was set to take the stage. A tearful Adele appeared in a paired-down video on social media, sharing, "It's been impossible. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready." Sources close to the star claimed the artist canned the show after disapproving of the set design, per the Daily Mail, while other rumors swirled that Adele's cancellation was due to relationship drama with her boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul.
However, Adele put those rumors to bed on the Brits red carpet and sparked new ones when she donned an enormous diamond ring at the show, per Page Six. Clearly, the superstar is committed to doing what's best for her and living her truth. That's why when she received the Album of the Year honor at the Brits, Adele thanked two unlikely people.
Adele's album was inspired by her family
Adele dedicated her Album of the Year win at the Brits to her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, per People. "This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me — 'cause not many people do stuff like that anymore," she said in her acceptance speech. "And my son has been so gracious, so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it's for him."
Adele's latest record "30" indeed dives into her emotional battles throughout her separation from her ex. When asked on Instagram Live what her album was about prior to its release, Adele summed it up simply, "Divorce, babe. Divorce." The record goes into the complexities of their family's hardship, especially on the song "My Little Love," which includes emotional voice notes from Angelo in conversation with his mother.
"I knew I had to tell his story in song," Adele said of the track in an interview with Apple Music. "It was clear that he was feeling it ... but I also knew I wasn't being as present." She revealed one of the things she was most scared of through the divorce was, "What if [my son] hates me forever?" Ultimately, Adele got through the pain with her boy and made it to the other side of heartbreak.