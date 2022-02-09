Why Adele Just Dedicated A Major Award To Her Ex-Husband And Son

Adele always exceeds expectations. The Grammy winner had an epic night at the Brit Awards February 8, taking home the trophies for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, per Billboard. According to the outlet, Adele is the first solo artist to win Album of the Year at the Brits three times.

Adele's Brit appearance comes on the tails of major career controversy after the "Easy On Me" singer announced her Vegas residency would be canceled just 24 hours before she was set to take the stage. A tearful Adele appeared in a paired-down video on social media, sharing, "It's been impossible. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready." Sources close to the star claimed the artist canned the show after disapproving of the set design, per the Daily Mail, while other rumors swirled that Adele's cancellation was due to relationship drama with her boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul.

However, Adele put those rumors to bed on the Brits red carpet and sparked new ones when she donned an enormous diamond ring at the show, per Page Six. Clearly, the superstar is committed to doing what's best for her and living her truth. That's why when she received the Album of the Year honor at the Brits, Adele thanked two unlikely people.