Why Married At First Sight's Alyssa Is Rescuing Dogs, Not Men - Exclusive

From a stilted wedding day to a hellish honeymoon, Season 14 of "Married at First Sight" hasn't exactly been much of a happily ever after for Alyssa Ellman. The 30-year-old animal lover has seemingly courted criticism from just about everyone in recent weeks concerning her lack of interest in her groom Chris Collette, a 35-year-old real estate agent with whom she feels incompatible. However, Alyssa is trying to act according to her heart's wishes.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the humanitarian explained that when it comes to relationships, she was "proceeding with caution," and understandably so. Having experienced a heartbreaking end to her last relationship, she knew how to traverse the tough terrain of love. "I am over my last heartbreak and how it ended, and I'm ready to start a new chapter in my life," she reasoned. But did she also have her walls up to Chris, as a result?

"I think no matter what happens in your life, everyone has some sort of walls up, no one wants to get hurt, especially when that has happened before," she explained. When she was initially introduced on the show, Alyssa was presented as a woman with a proud penchant for animal rescue. In having such a nurturing personality, she also appeared to be vulnerable for taking on too much in a partnership. Was the Boston-based participant nervous that she could have been matched with a man who similarly needed to be "rescued"?