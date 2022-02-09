Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Give Major Wedding Vibes In Adorable Red Carpet Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going strong ever since they surprised the world by rekindling their romance during a romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana during Mother's Day weekend in 2021, according to Us Weekly. Since then, it has been one red carpet appearance after another with a few PDA-filled pap strolls in between (via Vulture). Even though Lopez has been forced to shut down a massive fan theory about how the couple might have recreated the famous "Jenny From the Block" scene while canoodling on a yacht last summer, things couldn't be any better between them. She even told People that what they've got between them now is the real thing: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she said.
While Affleck and Lopez didn't quite make it down the aisle during their first try back in 2004, it seems like the couple is giving off major wedding vibes in some new red carpet photos. Could a wedding redux be in the works for them?
Jennifer Lopez's message to Ben Affleck is quite clear
Could it be that Jennifer Lopez is sending a strong, not-very-subtle message to Ben Affleck? That's what it seems like, as both fans and critics alike couldn't help but note Lopez's very matrimonial look with Affleck for the red carpet premiere of her latest movie, "Marry Me." Even though Affleck has yet to put a ring on that all important finger, Lopez has stated that they are both in it for the long haul and that a breakup is out of the question. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," she told ET Online. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."
Here's hoping that the fourth time for the thrice-divorced Lopez and second time for the once-divorced Affleck is a charm.