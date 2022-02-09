Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Give Major Wedding Vibes In Adorable Red Carpet Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going strong ever since they surprised the world by rekindling their romance during a romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana during Mother's Day weekend in 2021, according to Us Weekly. Since then, it has been one red carpet appearance after another with a few PDA-filled pap strolls in between (via Vulture). Even though Lopez has been forced to shut down a massive fan theory about how the couple might have recreated the famous "Jenny From the Block" scene while canoodling on a yacht last summer, things couldn't be any better between them. She even told People that what they've got between them now is the real thing: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she said.

While Affleck and Lopez didn't quite make it down the aisle during their first try back in 2004, it seems like the couple is giving off major wedding vibes in some new red carpet photos. Could a wedding redux be in the works for them?