Kim Kardashian's Ocean Phone Toss Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Most people throw pebbles and rocks in bodies of water, but not Kim Kardashian and her friends — they throw electronic devices presumably worth thousands just for the heck of it. In January, Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, along with a couple of their closest pals, jetted off to the Bahamas to have a well-deserved vacation. Apparently, many of them wanted to be completely off the grid, and decided to toss their phones into the ocean. Yes, seriously.
In her latest cover story with Vogue, the SKIMS founder shared how she went on a vacation without her phone for half the time. Apparently, the idea came from her friends. "I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, 'We're on f****** vacation. We haven't been on vacation in a long time,'" she said. "And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, 'What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?'"
Kim gave in to peer pressure and decided to throw her phone, too. After all, it's not every day that you get to bask under the sun in an idyllic place and leave your worries behind. But with her confession, some people took offense that she even thought of disposing her phone in the first place.
The internet thinks Kim Kardashian was irresponsible
While Kim Kardashian clarified that she only threw her phone into the ocean in an attempt to disconnect, many thought that the gesture was utterly irresponsible. "Bruh! Just turn it off! Why throw a whole expensive ass phone in the ocean? Like for real for real some celebrities don't need all the money they have," one fan said. "What an environmentally friendly choice. . But I guess it's 'her' world and we are all just living in it," tweeted another.
There are also fans who thought that it was out of character for Kim since she is usually a doting mother to her children. "I see she doesn't have good parenting skills!!!! If something would of happen to one of her kids she would of been unreachable smdh," one fan pointed out. Meanwhile, some underscored that the ocean toss was bad for the environment. "Like Global warming isnt still a thing wtf," a user said.
In the Vogue interview, Kim shared how she felt guilty that she did it and changed her number to ease the burden of not responding quickly to people. While what she did was frowned upon, it was probably necessary, since apparently her ex-husband Kanye West was on to her every move. Just call it a safety precaution.