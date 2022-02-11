Kim Kardashian's Ocean Phone Toss Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Most people throw pebbles and rocks in bodies of water, but not Kim Kardashian and her friends — they throw electronic devices presumably worth thousands just for the heck of it. In January, Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, along with a couple of their closest pals, jetted off to the Bahamas to have a well-deserved vacation. Apparently, many of them wanted to be completely off the grid, and decided to toss their phones into the ocean. Yes, seriously.

In her latest cover story with Vogue, the SKIMS founder shared how she went on a vacation without her phone for half the time. Apparently, the idea came from her friends. "I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, 'We're on f****** vacation. We haven't been on vacation in a long time,'" she said. "And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, 'What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?'"

Kim gave in to peer pressure and decided to throw her phone, too. After all, it's not every day that you get to bask under the sun in an idyllic place and leave your worries behind. But with her confession, some people took offense that she even thought of disposing her phone in the first place.