Shaun White Ends His Snowboarding Career In Super Sad Way

When asked to name a snowboarding pro, Shaun White is the first name that would come to mind for most people. Thanks to his legendary career, his name now goes hand-in-hand with the sport. He made his X Games debut in 2000 at just 13 years old, and the rest is history. Over the next 21 years, he would go on to win 15 X Games gold medals, an all-time best for any of the competition's athletes. Additionally, he won five silver and three bronze medals throughout his X Games appearances.

Meanwhile, Shaun White's Olympic career is just as impressive. This year marked White's fifth year competing in the Olympics and in that time, he's scored three gold medals. Sadly, due to a number of injuries throughout his lengthy career, he announced he will retire.

"The goal has been to just squeeze every bit of fun and excitement and joy out of this experience," he said during a press event, per the Los Angeles Times. "I really want to finish my career strongly, on my own terms." Well, it would seem he did just that in his emotional goodbye to the sport at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.