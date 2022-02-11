Shaun White Ends His Snowboarding Career In Super Sad Way
When asked to name a snowboarding pro, Shaun White is the first name that would come to mind for most people. Thanks to his legendary career, his name now goes hand-in-hand with the sport. He made his X Games debut in 2000 at just 13 years old, and the rest is history. Over the next 21 years, he would go on to win 15 X Games gold medals, an all-time best for any of the competition's athletes. Additionally, he won five silver and three bronze medals throughout his X Games appearances.
Meanwhile, Shaun White's Olympic career is just as impressive. This year marked White's fifth year competing in the Olympics and in that time, he's scored three gold medals. Sadly, due to a number of injuries throughout his lengthy career, he announced he will retire.
"The goal has been to just squeeze every bit of fun and excitement and joy out of this experience," he said during a press event, per the Los Angeles Times. "I really want to finish my career strongly, on my own terms." Well, it would seem he did just that in his emotional goodbye to the sport at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Shaun White tearfully said goodbye to snowboarding
On February 10, the legendary snowboarder Shaun White hoped to win his fourth Olympic gold medal in the men's halfpipe. However, his dream of winning one last medal before retirement did not come true, as he placed fourth following a stumble in his final run. In the emotional aftermath, White gave a tearful interview to the press.
White said that he wished he could've landed his final run, but added that he was having "difficulty" in his back leg and suggested it could have been from the pressure or exhaustion. However, he tearfully expressed gratitude for his fans and career. "It's been a journey, I'm just so happy, and thank you all from the bottom of my heart," he said, per the Daily Mail. "Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."
Just because his days of competing are over doesn't mean he's walking away from the sport forever, though. He previously said that he may get the chance to snowboard at resorts without having to worry about points and check out other runs beside the halfpipe. Additionally, a wedding may be in his future, as he's expected to marry longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev, who was in China cheering him on. For now, White said he's looking forward to what the future holds. "The future for me is so exciting, there's so much I want to do in my life," he said. "So much to do, so much to live for, this is just the beginning for me."