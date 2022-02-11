Aaron Rodgers Proves His Popularity In The NFL Is As High As Ever

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a consistent talking point throughout the 2021 NFL season, both on and off the field. In November, he was a lightning rod for controversy after news broke that he was not vaccinated, despite previously going on record to state that he had been "immunized" against the disease. After Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, he then spent 10 days away from his teammates, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. The star quarterback again made headlines in early 2022 when his team's surprise playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers prompted questions about Rodgers' retirement.

Thus far, Rodgers hasn't made any concrete plans about his future. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in January 2022, Rodgers said that he would "look at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then make a decision from there." Whether this meant staying with his current franchise or leaving the Packers to try his luck with the Tennessee Titans was unclear. What is clear is that the Packers seem intent on keeping Rodgers in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. "Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back [for the 2022 season]," team president Mark Murphy wrote on Packers.com. He further noted that the athlete was "still playing at a high level at 38" and in line "to win his fourth league MVP." Whatever Rodgers decides, it seems Murphy was right about at least one thing.