Adele Reveals Her Thoughts About Having Another Child

Since Adele's divorce in 2019, she's given us another spectacular breakup album and gotten into what appears to be a very serious relationship with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Las Vegas residency or no Las Vegas residency, what we're saying is that the lady has reinvented what it means to be 30, flirty, and thriving, so naturally we are desperately curious about what's next for the singer. Luckily for all of us, Adele said on The Graham Norton Show that she's trying to be "less anal about [her] privacy," which apparently includes hinting at possible future children.

This is especially good news considering the most recent word around the rumor mill that she and Paul were on the verge of breaking up. Some sources, such as Page Six, even claimed that trouble in paradise was partly to blame for why she canceled her residency. FWIW, Adele has always maintained that she had to cancel simply because the show was not ready for audiences and was held up by COVID-19.

Now Adele has come up for some air, sharing new details about expanding her family.