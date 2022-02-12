Megan Fox's Reaction To Brian Austin Green's Baby News Might Surprise You

It appears Megan Fox was surprised by Brian Austin Green's baby news, and her reaction might catch you a little bit off guard. An insider told Us Weekly, "Megan was surprised to hear the news about Brian and Sharna [Burgess] expecting." The inside source said it hadn't "crossed her mind" that Green might have a baby with Burgess. The source added, "Megan also doesn't put much thought into what her ex is up to ... She cares the most about Brian being a father to their boys and being there for them."

Fox and Green's divorce was finalized in February, but the couple separated in 2020. Green confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2020 that he and the "Transformers" actor were divorcing after 10 years of marriage, and went on to talk about the split on his podcast in a poignant way. "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," he said. "I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that." It appears that Fox and the "Beverly Hills: 90210" star remain civil and good co-parents.