Van Jones Reveals The Surprising Way He Decided To Have Another Baby
Van Jones may be best known to audiences as a CNN political commentator, but the television personality has a lot more credits on his résumé than you would think. He graduated with a J.D. from Yale Law School in 1993 and immediately started his advocacy work, creating non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on environmental issues, according to East Bay Express. He eventually worked his way up politically and was appointed as an environmental advisor under the Obama administration in 2009, per Politico. Unfortunately, Jones was forced to resign after past comments of him criticizing the Republican party resurfaced.
Since then, Jones has hosted or co-hosted shows including "Crossfire," "The Messy Truth," and "The Van Jones Show" on CNN, while making appearances on panels during election cycles. Despite Jones' busy life, he still makes time for daddy duties and has recently revealed he welcomed another child into his life. However, his parenting situation is not what you might expect.
Van Jones welcomed a new baby with his friend
Van Jones has revealed he's a new dad, but he has also taken modern parenting to a new level. The activist told TMZ that he and his friend, Noemi Zamacona, decided to "join forces" to have a child together despite not being romantically involved. "After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid," Jones explained in a statement. "I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents." Jones said that they welcomed a "baby girl" and will raise their daughter as "co-parenting partners." He also hoped that "more people" would "explore and consider" raising children without relationship constraints.
A source told the outlet that Jones and Zamacona have "a very modern arrangement," in that "they are a team that wants to raise a kid together." Zamacona has been friends with Jones for several years and they both share common interests in criminal justice advocacy.
The new bundle of joy marks the third time Jones has become a dad; he shares two sons — Mattai and Cabral — with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he divorced in 2018, per People. The two were married for 13 years before calling it quits.