Van Jones Reveals The Surprising Way He Decided To Have Another Baby

Van Jones has revealed he's a new dad, but he has also taken modern parenting to a new level. The activist told TMZ that he and his friend, Noemi Zamacona, decided to "join forces" to have a child together despite not being romantically involved. "After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid," Jones explained in a statement. "I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents." Jones said that they welcomed a "baby girl" and will raise their daughter as "co-parenting partners." He also hoped that "more people" would "explore and consider" raising children without relationship constraints.

A source told the outlet that Jones and Zamacona have "a very modern arrangement," in that "they are a team that wants to raise a kid together." Zamacona has been friends with Jones for several years and they both share common interests in criminal justice advocacy.

The new bundle of joy marks the third time Jones has become a dad; he shares two sons — Mattai and Cabral — with ex-wife Jana Carter, whom he divorced in 2018, per People. The two were married for 13 years before calling it quits.