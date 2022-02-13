Gal Gadot's Military Career Is Impacting Her Latest Film's Success
Between "Fast & Furious," "Red Notice," and her role as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has certainly had a varied and lucrative career in Hollywood. She became somewhat of a controversial figure in 2020, when she and many other celebrities sang John Lennon's "Imagine" to show their support to their fans during the pandemic. Some saw this as tone deaf, but Gadot had good intentions, so she wasn't completely cancelled.
Before all of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, however, Gadot had humble beginnings. She grew up in Israel, and went on the work jobs, such as at Burger King and some modeling gigs. In 2004, she entered the pageant scene and won the title of Miss Israel. But then she dropped all of it to find something new in her life.
It makes sense that she went on to play so many powerful women on the big screen, because Gadot enlisted in the Israeli military from 2005 to 2007. She even became a fitness trainer during her service. But now that military honor is affecting her acting career in a big way.
Death on the Nile has been banned in two countries because of Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot's latest film project, "Death on the Nile," was released back on February 22 to mixed reviews from critics. But most agreed that Gadot dazzled as the film's mysterious "femme fatale" lead. Unfortunately, her past military service for the country of Israel has caused the movie to be banned in theaters in both Lebanon and Kuwait, according to Deadline.
As Israel's conflicts with Palestine continue to play out on the world stage, Gadot's home country isn't on good terms with many others in the area and across the globe. Lebanon currently has laws that ban any Israeli products from entering the country and Kuwait prohibited the movie after protests from the public, according to the New York Post. Gadot herself has not yet responded to the movie's banning, but she has continually supported her home country over the years. Even in 2021, during the Israel-Palestine crisis, Gadot tweeted that she hoped for peace between the two countries. Depending on how she responds, will more countries continue to ban the film, or will the film go on to make even more millions at the international box office?