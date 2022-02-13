Gal Gadot's Military Career Is Impacting Her Latest Film's Success

Between "Fast & Furious," "Red Notice," and her role as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has certainly had a varied and lucrative career in Hollywood. She became somewhat of a controversial figure in 2020, when she and many other celebrities sang John Lennon's "Imagine" to show their support to their fans during the pandemic. Some saw this as tone deaf, but Gadot had good intentions, so she wasn't completely cancelled.

Before all of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, however, Gadot had humble beginnings. She grew up in Israel, and went on the work jobs, such as at Burger King and some modeling gigs. In 2004, she entered the pageant scene and won the title of Miss Israel. But then she dropped all of it to find something new in her life.

It makes sense that she went on to play so many powerful women on the big screen, because Gadot enlisted in the Israeli military from 2005 to 2007. She even became a fitness trainer during her service. But now that military honor is affecting her acting career in a big way.