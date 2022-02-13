Kim Kardashian's Post Amid The Kanye-Billie Eilish Drama Has Fans Cracking Jokes
Kanye "Ye" West's divorce meltdowns over estranged wife Kim Kardashian have made his Instagram account quite the spectacle. After alleging that Kim kidnapped their daughter Chicago in a series of bizarre, now-deleted posts, Ye reposted Kim's latest Vogue cover shoot to his IG feed pleading for their reconciliation. "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," Ye wrote under a photo collage of Kim with their four children.
Ye's outspoken Instagram outbursts have now extended to singer Billie Eilish, when he reposted a headline reporting that she dissed rapper Travis Scott. The "Goosebumps" hitmaker remains in the midst of career controversy after his November 2021 Astroworld festival became a mass casualty event when a crowd surge claimed the lives of 10 fans. Eilish seemingly shaded Scott's failure to stop performing amid disaster at a stop on her world tour, when she paused her performance to check on a concertgoer with a health concern. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," Eilish said, according to Us Weekly.
Ye called out Eilish and demanded she apologize to the scandalized rapper and the victims' families. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye wrote. Fans think Kim may now be siding with Eilish as her petty feud with her ex continues.
Kim Kardashian may be Team Billie Eilish
Fans believe Kim Kardashian is taking Billie Eilish's side over her ex Kanye "Ye" West after she posted a subtle hint on Instagram. "Chin up or the crown slips," Kim captioned a photo of herself at the gym wearing a form-fitting bodysuit. Many noticed the royal-themed caption may be inspired by Eilish's hit song, "You Should See Me In A Crown," which would show Kim's allegiance to Ye's new enemy. "Should Billie apologize?" RapTV commented in jest under Kim's pic. "Kim is definitely Team Billie," one fan wrote on Twitter in response to the drama. Kim has indeed been known to listen to Eilish's music, after she gave the young singer a shoutout when Eilish rocked Kim's brand SKIMS in her "Lost Cause" music video in 2021, according to Hollywood Life.
Ye, who replaced Travis Scott as a Coachella headline performer after the Astroworld tragedy, announced on Instagram he would not bring Travis out as a special guest at the music festival unless Scott received an apology from Eilish, a fellow headliner. The "Happier Than Ever" singer didn't budge on Ye's request, however, when she commented on his post: "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan." Sounds like Kim and Eilish agree that Ye's the "bad guy."