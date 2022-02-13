Kim Kardashian's Post Amid The Kanye-Billie Eilish Drama Has Fans Cracking Jokes

Kanye "Ye" West's divorce meltdowns over estranged wife Kim Kardashian have made his Instagram account quite the spectacle. After alleging that Kim kidnapped their daughter Chicago in a series of bizarre, now-deleted posts, Ye reposted Kim's latest Vogue cover shoot to his IG feed pleading for their reconciliation. "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," Ye wrote under a photo collage of Kim with their four children.

Ye's outspoken Instagram outbursts have now extended to singer Billie Eilish, when he reposted a headline reporting that she dissed rapper Travis Scott. The "Goosebumps" hitmaker remains in the midst of career controversy after his November 2021 Astroworld festival became a mass casualty event when a crowd surge claimed the lives of 10 fans. Eilish seemingly shaded Scott's failure to stop performing amid disaster at a stop on her world tour, when she paused her performance to check on a concertgoer with a health concern. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," Eilish said, according to Us Weekly.

Ye called out Eilish and demanded she apologize to the scandalized rapper and the victims' families. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye wrote. Fans think Kim may now be siding with Eilish as her petty feud with her ex continues.