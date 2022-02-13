Everything We Know About The Shooting At Justin Bieber's Los Angeles Party

It's no surprise that Justin Bieber is a super-celebrity. When he throws a party, everyone wants to be there. And usually, anyone who's anyone in the Hollywood scene shows up, as well. Recently, he threw a massive after-party for a pre-Super Bowl LVI show he'd put on at the Pacific Design Center, according to the Daily Mail, and as fans would expect, there were some well-known stars in attendance.

Most notably, rapper Kodak Black attended the after-party at the posh eatery, The Nice Guy Restaurant, in Los Angeles, although the guest list also included stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, per Page Six. Now it would seem reasonable that just attending a bash held by Bieber would be enough for most people, but unfortunately that was not the case. TMZ reported that Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna were leaving the after party when a fight broke out with the notorious rapper's friends in a red Ferrari. Sources told Page Six that's when the people in Black's entourage picked a fight, which led to some rather unpleasant consequences.