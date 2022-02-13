The Rock's Appearance At The Super Bowl Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Super Bowl LVI kicked off on February 13 and featured a match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. As the game was being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there were bound to be numerous celebrity appearances, including an incredible half-time show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Before the incredible half-time show, however, the game kicked off with the national anthem performed by Mickey Guyton and a pre-game speech conducted by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

As fans of The Rock might know, he has a complicated relationship with football. He played football for the University of Miami, but went undrafted in the NFL, per Deadline. But while he never got the chance to step on the field as a player, he was finally able to appear at the Super Bowl, as an emcee. "After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY ... come true. This will [be] historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I'll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!!" Johnson tweeted on February 7.

And though his speech was indeed fired-up, people were confused about one aspect of The Rock's Super Bowl appearance.