The Rock's Appearance At The Super Bowl Has Fans Scratching Their Heads
Super Bowl LVI kicked off on February 13 and featured a match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. As the game was being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there were bound to be numerous celebrity appearances, including an incredible half-time show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Before the incredible half-time show, however, the game kicked off with the national anthem performed by Mickey Guyton and a pre-game speech conducted by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
As fans of The Rock might know, he has a complicated relationship with football. He played football for the University of Miami, but went undrafted in the NFL, per Deadline. But while he never got the chance to step on the field as a player, he was finally able to appear at the Super Bowl, as an emcee. "After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY ... come true. This will [be] historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING. I'll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!!" Johnson tweeted on February 7.
And though his speech was indeed fired-up, people were confused about one aspect of The Rock's Super Bowl appearance.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's speech got people talking
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an incredible pre-game hype speech before the kick off of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. He introduced both teams who were competing — the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals — and hyped up both them and the game itself, stating, in part, "Finally, it's time for the Super Bowl!" (as seen on YouTube). And while the actor gave a speech that rivaled any of the ones given by his old stomping grounds of the WWE, there was one thing that fans seemingly just couldn't get over: his fashion choice.
Johnson made his Super Bowl speech in a maroon sweater and wine-color pants. While the color combination made some people raise their eyebrows, others were more concerned about the pants' tailoring — or lack thereof. Johnson's pants had a drop-crotch, throwback style that many on Twitter weren't fond of. "What is up with those pants? Like straight out of the Sears catalogue in the 70s," one person tweeted in part. "@TheRock, bruh. All I wanna know is ... how did you get a hold of those MC Hammer pants?" another asked on Twitter. "I'm not going to be able to stop thinking about how weird @TheRock's pants were for the rest of the game," a third person wrote.
Looks like Johnson's pants stole the show for certain viewers.