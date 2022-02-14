Chrishell Stause Just Freaked Out Over Her Ex Jason Oppenheim. Here's Why
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim disappointed fans of the Netflix series "Selling Sunset" when they announced that their budding relationship wasn't meant to be back in December 2021. The news came just five months after Chrishell went public with their relationship via an Instagram post that showed them together while vacationing in Italy. Unfortunately, the reason for the split came down to the pair wanting different things in life, namely in terms of having kids, which Jason explained in an Instagram post of his own. During a February 2 interview with People, Chrishell revealed that the split was "bittersweet" and that she and Jason still "love each other so much." The "respect" they still have for each other likely explains why the pair have remained friends, which is fortunate since they have to work together at real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group. The pair are now regularly seen out and about at events outside of work.
During one public outing that took place on February 11, Chrishell and Jason were spotted at a book signing event for fellow co-star Emma Hernan's new memoir, according to E! News. An eyewitness reported that the pair "were very friendly and a little flirty." They added that "there was a lot of smiling, laughing and eye contact between [Chrishell and Jason]." However, this jovial mood appeared to go south that same night when the exes attended yet another event. The night ended with Chrishell getting upset and freaking out at Jason.
Jason Oppenheim seems to be moving on
Chrishell Stause attended The h.wood Group's "Homecoming Weekend" over Super Bowl weekend along with fellow "Selling Sunset" co-stars Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim, according to Page Six. On the eve of February 11, a Page Six insider followed Jason into the restroom at the event, where they overheard the Oppenheim Group co-owner make a phone call. During the phone call, Jason told someone that there were "a couple of issues." One of these issues was that Chrishell saw him "kissing somebody and f***ing flipped." It was later confirmed that Chrishell appeared upset while speaking to Amanza, at one point telling her co-worker, "I'm so f***ing pissed."
This isn't the first time that the former couple has encountered some jealousy issues. During a Season 4 episode of "Selling Sunset," Chrishell helped "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu buy a new home, according to Elite Daily. Fans noticed straight away that the duo had chemistry and that Jason did not appear too happy about this. Many wondered if Chrishell and Liu would start dating after she and Jason broke up, but she confirmed on a February 8 episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that Liu is "just a friend." She added that people don't tend to believe her, but that friendship is as far as things have gone. She did make sure, however, to throw in some compliments about the actor, calling him "lovely" and "amazing."