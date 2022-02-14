Chrishell Stause Just Freaked Out Over Her Ex Jason Oppenheim. Here's Why

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim disappointed fans of the Netflix series "Selling Sunset" when they announced that their budding relationship wasn't meant to be back in December 2021. The news came just five months after Chrishell went public with their relationship via an Instagram post that showed them together while vacationing in Italy. Unfortunately, the reason for the split came down to the pair wanting different things in life, namely in terms of having kids, which Jason explained in an Instagram post of his own. During a February 2 interview with People, Chrishell revealed that the split was "bittersweet" and that she and Jason still "love each other so much." The "respect" they still have for each other likely explains why the pair have remained friends, which is fortunate since they have to work together at real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group. The pair are now regularly seen out and about at events outside of work.

During one public outing that took place on February 11, Chrishell and Jason were spotted at a book signing event for fellow co-star Emma Hernan's new memoir, according to E! News. An eyewitness reported that the pair "were very friendly and a little flirty." They added that "there was a lot of smiling, laughing and eye contact between [Chrishell and Jason]." However, this jovial mood appeared to go south that same night when the exes attended yet another event. The night ended with Chrishell getting upset and freaking out at Jason.