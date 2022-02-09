Chrishell Stause Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Simu Liu

Your love life is usually in the spotlight when you're on a reality television show! The Netflix series "Selling Sunset" has become a huge hit, thrusting the cast into superstardom. We have followed a lot of relationships, including that of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa. During Chrishell Stause's time on the show, she's been in a few relationships, but none more dramatic than the one with then-husband Jason Hartley, which ended in a split. On the show, Chrishell said that she was blindsided by the divorce, and it made for a rollercoaster of a season.

Since her split from Hartley, Chrishell has linked up with a few others, including Keo Motsepe, whom she met on "Dancing With the Stars." The couple dated for just a few months before calling it quits. Soon after, Chrishell made a surprise rebound with her boss Jason Oppenheim, and there's no doubt that the romance was the talk of the office at the time. Sadly, Chrishell and Oppenheim split following a few months of dating, and the pair both released statements on social media: "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she stated. Co-star Mary Fitzgerald says that despite the split, Jason is still madly in love with Chrishell. It will be interesting to see if they get back together.

However, another relationship of Chrishell's has fans buzzing.