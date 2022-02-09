Chrishell Stause Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Simu Liu
Your love life is usually in the spotlight when you're on a reality television show! The Netflix series "Selling Sunset" has become a huge hit, thrusting the cast into superstardom. We have followed a lot of relationships, including that of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa. During Chrishell Stause's time on the show, she's been in a few relationships, but none more dramatic than the one with then-husband Jason Hartley, which ended in a split. On the show, Chrishell said that she was blindsided by the divorce, and it made for a rollercoaster of a season.
Since her split from Hartley, Chrishell has linked up with a few others, including Keo Motsepe, whom she met on "Dancing With the Stars." The couple dated for just a few months before calling it quits. Soon after, Chrishell made a surprise rebound with her boss Jason Oppenheim, and there's no doubt that the romance was the talk of the office at the time. Sadly, Chrishell and Oppenheim split following a few months of dating, and the pair both released statements on social media: "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she stated. Co-star Mary Fitzgerald says that despite the split, Jason is still madly in love with Chrishell. It will be interesting to see if they get back together.
However, another relationship of Chrishell's has fans buzzing.
Chrishell Stause squashes dating rumors
As fans who watch "Selling Sunset" know, celebrities make appearances on the show from time to time. On the most recent season, Chrishell Stause had the task of showing Marvel star Simu Liu some posh pads in the Los Angeles area, and we don't know about you, but there seemed to be a little flirtation going on. Later, during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, the Bravo mastermind pried about Chrishell's relationship with Liu, to which the reality star insisted that they're "just friends."
But Cohen didn't stop there. "Friends with benefits?" he quipped? "No, I promise. No one ever believes me, but no. He's so lovely. He's amazing," Chrishell said back. "He's, I don't think he is public with his whole situation, but he is just a friend." Cohen tried to pry a little further by asking what she meant about his situation, to which she replied, "I'm just saying." Then Cohen seemed to understand that she was talking about his dating situation.
After the "Selling Sunset" episode with Liu, Twitter went wild with the prospect of the pair dating. "Okay, I really enjoyed Chrishell and Jason as a couple, no matter how brief, and hope they can remain friends," one fan tweeted. "But I also have renewed hope for the chances of a Chrishell Stause/Simu Liu coupling!! The vibes were there y'all. On Twitter and on Selling Sunset."
Chrishell is currently single, and she just published her first book (via Women's Health), so she seems to be quite the catch!