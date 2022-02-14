The Latest Kanye West Drama Involves His Vicious Feud With Kid Cudi

Kanye "Ye" West continues his Instagram rampage, and this time, the target is rapper and longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi. The "Heartless" rapper announced that Cudi will not be included in his latest album. Ye took to Instagram to announce his decision, and he made it known that it's because Cudi has chosen sides in a seemingly one-sided beef between him and Pete Davidson.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," Ye wrote on paper, which he shared via a now-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. "We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now." The "you know who" he's referring to is, of course, Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye's post comes off the heels of Davidson publicly referring to Kim as his official "girlfriend."

On the other hand, Cudi didn't choose to stay silent, and instead responded to Ye's post to declare that he didn't want to be part of any of his projects in the first place. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha," he wrote. "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray u for brother." He even offered more insight on Twitter, revealing that Ye hadn't been truthful throughout the whole ordeal.