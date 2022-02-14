The Latest Kanye West Drama Involves His Vicious Feud With Kid Cudi
Kanye "Ye" West continues his Instagram rampage, and this time, the target is rapper and longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi. The "Heartless" rapper announced that Cudi will not be included in his latest album. Ye took to Instagram to announce his decision, and he made it known that it's because Cudi has chosen sides in a seemingly one-sided beef between him and Pete Davidson.
"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," Ye wrote on paper, which he shared via a now-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. "We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now." The "you know who" he's referring to is, of course, Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye's post comes off the heels of Davidson publicly referring to Kim as his official "girlfriend."
On the other hand, Cudi didn't choose to stay silent, and instead responded to Ye's post to declare that he didn't want to be part of any of his projects in the first place. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha," he wrote. "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray u for brother." He even offered more insight on Twitter, revealing that Ye hadn't been truthful throughout the whole ordeal.
Kanye West apparently lied about Kid Cudi's involvement in Donda 2
Kid Cudi wants to clarify that his non-involvement in Kanye West's new album is by choice, and not because Ye suddenly decided to exclude him. Apart from his comment on Instagram, the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper took to Twitter to send a message to Ye. "We talked weeks ago about this," he wrote. "You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."
Ye's rants didn't end there. Merely hours after he dissed Cudi on Instagram, he shared a throwback photo of them together, along with Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet, and wrote about how disappointed he was that his friend chose to take sides. "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," Ye wrote on the caption of the now-deleted post, per Stereogum, and added a big "X" over Davidson's face on the photo.
Cudi has yet to issue another statement, but it's clear that there's no love lost between him and Ye. According to the "Praise God" rapper, their feud has gone beyond just music. "THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE [Pete Davidson] IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE," Ye wrote in yet another deleted Instagram post, per Billboard. "NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC."