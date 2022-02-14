Michael Che Takes A Clear Side In The Kanye West Pete Davidson Feud
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are among the most talked-about couples of the year. On the heels of Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she found a rebound in "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. Though the pair seem pretty unlikely, they appear to be going strong in their relationship. Davidson even referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend as things have been progressing.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Kardashian's former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, said she hadn't met Davidson yet but noted that the reality star is "very happy." However, one person doesn't seem to be happy at all with Kardashian and Davidson's romance — Kardashian's ex, Ye. The rapper famously went on an Instagram posting spree on Super Bowl Sunday, sharing his dislike for Davidson, per TMZ. Ye posted a few photos of Davidson and his ex, Ariana Grande, accusing Davidson of sending Mac Miller intimate photos of himself and Grande to shoot down any chance of them rekindling their romance. Ye also shared a text message from Davidson, where the "SNL" star wrote, "... as a man I'd never get in the way of your children ... it's a promise." Ye wrote in the caption that Davidson would never get to meet his kids.
He also pleaded with Davidson's "SNL" co-star Michael Che to stop talking to Davidson in a since-deleted post. "@chethinks I'll double whatever they paying you just so you don't have to look at that pawn ever again big love," he wrote. So what did Che have to say?
Michael Che stuck up for Pete Davidson and then made all the jokes
Kanye "Ye" West may be trying to turn Pete Davidson's friends into enemies, but it doesn't seem like Michael Che is taking the bait. After Ye offered to double Che's salary so he wouldn't have to look at Davidson again, Che responded on his Instagram account. The comedian shared a series of images, including one that said, "Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends," Che wrote. In the second slide, he joked that he wouldn't accept Ye's proposal "for anything less than triple salary." He then joked that the extra boost would bring his salary to $90k a year. In true Che fashion, he continued the jokes, asking for four weeks of paid vacation and health benefits.
Among other things, Che also asked for a pair of Red Octobers, and he also requested Ye to make some beats for his band, the "Slap Butts." Che also asked Ye to coordinate their workday outfits so they could look like "twins." Fans seemed to love Che's response to Ye, and many took to the comments section to applaud him. "THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL," one Instagram user commented on the post.
As of this writing, it does not appear as though Kim Kardashian or Davidson have responded to Ye's comments. The day before, the two dined in an outdoor tent in Brooklyn to celebrate Valentine's Day early, per TMZ. It should be interesting to see how everything pans out.