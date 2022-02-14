Michael Che Takes A Clear Side In The Kanye West Pete Davidson Feud

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are among the most talked-about couples of the year. On the heels of Kardashian's divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she found a rebound in "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. Though the pair seem pretty unlikely, they appear to be going strong in their relationship. Davidson even referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend as things have been progressing.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kardashian's former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, said she hadn't met Davidson yet but noted that the reality star is "very happy." However, one person doesn't seem to be happy at all with Kardashian and Davidson's romance — Kardashian's ex, Ye. The rapper famously went on an Instagram posting spree on Super Bowl Sunday, sharing his dislike for Davidson, per TMZ. Ye posted a few photos of Davidson and his ex, Ariana Grande, accusing Davidson of sending Mac Miller intimate photos of himself and Grande to shoot down any chance of them rekindling their romance. Ye also shared a text message from Davidson, where the "SNL" star wrote, "... as a man I'd never get in the way of your children ... it's a promise." Ye wrote in the caption that Davidson would never get to meet his kids.

He also pleaded with Davidson's "SNL" co-star Michael Che to stop talking to Davidson in a since-deleted post. "@chethinks I'll double whatever they paying you just so you don't have to look at that pawn ever again big love," he wrote. So what did Che have to say?