Khloé Kardashian Shouts Out Pete Davidson Amid Bitter Kanye West Drama

Because Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox's breakup happened before Valentine's Day, according to Page Six, this meant Ye was single on the romantic holiday, but the "Heartless" rapper didn't soothe his feelings by sitting at home and sobbing into a tub of Oreo and chocolate chip cookie ice cream (it's one of Kim Kardashian's favorites, as she once tweeted).

No, when you're one of the biggest rappers in the world, you don't have to settle for being a rom-com trope. Instead, Ye set out to convince his estranged wife to take him back, and he did it in the most Ye way possible — for all the world to see on social media. He sent Kim a truck full of roses, per Page Six, and he showed off the extravagant gift in a now-deleted Instagram post with a caption reading, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," words that were also emblazoned on the side of his vehicular vase.

Meanwhile, the new man in Kim's life, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, didn't trade barbs with Ye, who had insulted Davidson on Instagram one day prior by writing, "There's a Skete lurking in every dirty a** alley waiting to help destroy your family," per the Daily Mail. Instead, Davidson tried to defuse the situation by texting Ye and offering to "be friends," as screen grabs Ye shared on social media showed. Davidson also did something special that earned him a shoutout from Khloé Kardashian, who described Ye as her "brother for life" in a June 2021 Instagram post.