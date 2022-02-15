Khloé Kardashian Shouts Out Pete Davidson Amid Bitter Kanye West Drama
Because Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox's breakup happened before Valentine's Day, according to Page Six, this meant Ye was single on the romantic holiday, but the "Heartless" rapper didn't soothe his feelings by sitting at home and sobbing into a tub of Oreo and chocolate chip cookie ice cream (it's one of Kim Kardashian's favorites, as she once tweeted).
No, when you're one of the biggest rappers in the world, you don't have to settle for being a rom-com trope. Instead, Ye set out to convince his estranged wife to take him back, and he did it in the most Ye way possible — for all the world to see on social media. He sent Kim a truck full of roses, per Page Six, and he showed off the extravagant gift in a now-deleted Instagram post with a caption reading, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," words that were also emblazoned on the side of his vehicular vase.
Meanwhile, the new man in Kim's life, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, didn't trade barbs with Ye, who had insulted Davidson on Instagram one day prior by writing, "There's a Skete lurking in every dirty a** alley waiting to help destroy your family," per the Daily Mail. Instead, Davidson tried to defuse the situation by texting Ye and offering to "be friends," as screen grabs Ye shared on social media showed. Davidson also did something special that earned him a shoutout from Khloé Kardashian, who described Ye as her "brother for life" in a June 2021 Instagram post.
Khloé Kardashian thanked Pete Davidson for his sweet gift
Just like Kanye "Ye" West, Pete Davidson turned to a tried-and-true Valentine's Day favorite when he was picking out gifts for the important women in his life, but his roses didn't smell of desperation. On February 14, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show off the large floral bouquet Davidson gave her. It included pink roses, calla lilies, and other flowers. "The sweetest! Thank you Pete," she captioned her post, punctuating it with pink heart emoji.
When a Kardashian is involved in a romantic relationship, it can sometimes feel like their special someone is dating the entire fam. Case in point: Khloé accompanied Kim and Davidson on an escape room date in January 2022, per Entertainment Tonight. And bonding with your girlfriend's sisters means that Valentine's Day shopping can get really expensive (at least Davidson didn't decide to get everyone in the Kardashian clan uncut gems).
Luckily for Davidson, he might not need to go out of his way to score brownie points with Khloé. An insider told Page Six that the comedian has earned her approval, saying, "She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister." We don't know if Khloé got Davidson a gift for Valentine's Day, too, but based on Ye's Instagram posts shared by the Daily Mail, the rapper thinks the "SNL" star could use some new, non-Calvin Klein underwear.