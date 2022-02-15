Tragic Details About Dr. Dre
The following article contains references to domestic violence allegations, mental health issues, and an accidental drug overdose.
Long before he was one of the richest rappers in the world, Dr. Dre was just a kid called Andre Young whose parents had him when they were only teenagers. As he told The Source, Dre spent most of his childhood with his grandmother, who lived in a Compton housing project called Wilmington Arms.
His father, Theodore Young, wasn't involved in raising him and their relationship is reportedly still strained. "I haven't seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can't even remember when that was," Theodore told Page Six in 2021, claiming that they had no connection at all. "My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don't give a damn about their dad." The N.W.A. rapper's father also insisted that Dre's opinion of him was influenced by his mother, Verna Young, after their acrimonious divorce. "His grandmother raised him," Young explained. "His mother and grandmother sprinkled a whole lot of salt on me."
Two of Dr. Dre's brothers died
Dr. Dre's family went through tragedy when he was very young. The rapper was only one year old around the time that his half-brother, Jerome, sadly died from pneumonia, and his other half-brother, Tyree, met a violent death in 1989 after his neck was broken by assailants. Tyree's unexpected death inspired Dre to pay tribute to him in the song "The Message."
"There's this certain pain that I feel — and I don't know if it's because of my brother's death, or [other] deaths in the family — but it's this thing," he later mused to The Times, reflecting on the tragedies that had followed him in life. Dre also pondered whether that grief was actually a source of creativity. "I'm not sure if I should get rid of it. I don't know if that's where my talent lies, or my passion lies for what I do," the rapper continued, revealing that he had purposefully avoided addressing the topic. "I've been actually asked to talk about it and go to therapy and what have you, but I'm not sure that's something I wanna do. Because I don't think I should change it."
N.W.A.'s biggest single was censored
When the rap group N.W.A. burst onto the charts with their best-selling album "Straight Outta Compton" and the controversial single "F**k tha Police," Dr. Dre and the other members faced outrage over their lyrics. The single was censored by radio stations, and the FBI even contacted their label over the song's promise of a "bloodbath" in 1989, according to the Los Angeles Times, writing that "advocating violence and assault is wrong and we in the law enforcement community take exception to such action."
The letter was reportedly written by the assistant director of the bureau's public affairs office, Milt Ahlerich. He went on to blame the group for encouraging kids to target law enforcement, noting that 78 cops had been "feloniously slain in the line of duty during 1988 ... and recordings such as the one from N.W.A. are both discouraging and degrading to these brave, dedicated officers."
As the Los Angeles Times later reported, the letter now hangs in Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I'm proudest of the impact of the record," N.W.A.'s Ice Cube commented. "The thing that people don't talk about, really, is that it opened artists up to being themselves in a lot of ways. They didn't have to try to figure out what to do or be to become stars, they could just be themselves. ... After N.W.A., you didn't have to put on the polish to be a star."
Dr. Dre admittedly assaulted a female reporter in 1991
A dark period of Dr. Dre's career came in 1991, when he attacked TV host Dee Barnes at a party. As she told Gawker, the assault came after her show "Pump It Up!" had aired an interview with ex-N.W.A. bandmate Ice Cube talking trash. "When Dre was trying to choke me on the floor of the women's room in Po Na Na Souk, a thought flashed through my head: 'Oh my god. He's trying to kill me,'" she recalled. Dre later settled the resulting civil lawsuit with her out of court, but Barnes claimed that the whole incident left her "blacklisted" from the industry, alleging that no one wanted to upset the rapper by hiring her. She has also suffered from migraines and ringing in her ears for the past three decades.
In 2017, Dre addressed the violent incident in the HBO documentary "The Defiant Ones," insisting that it was "a very low point in [his] life" and expressing regret. "I've done a lot of stupid s**t in my life," Dre admitted (via Entertainment Weekly). "I've experienced abuse. I've watched my mother get abused. So there's absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated that way." The rapper went on to call himself a "f***ing idiot," revealing that he was in a "dark" place with his mental health. "I f***ed up, I paid for it, I'm sorry for it, and I apologize for it. ... It's a major blemish on who I am as a man," Dre concluded.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
The producer didn't meet his eldest son for 20 years
Dr. Dre was only 16 when he fathered his first child, whom he didn't meet for 20 years. As Curtis Young told XXL, it was a struggle to even contact the famous rapper. "I ended up getting one of his lawyers' numbers and that's how I got a hold of him," Young revealed, adding that Dre was used to being contacted by scammers. "Then we took the DNA test."
"I found out who my dad was at the age of 12. Back then, it was the Death Row [Records] days pretty much. So I can't even imagine what they were doing, but they were creating history," he added of his father's time with N.W.A., reflecting that it was "really hard" to figure out a way to meet Dre. Although Young auditioned to play his father in the film "Straight Outta Compton," he was rejected and was later cast in a different project, "Dogg Pound 4 Life." He has also worked as a rapper himself, under the name Hood Surgeon.
As Young admitted to XXL, "You can't get out of that giant's shadow." Adding that his famous father "paved the road" for him, meaning he had to brand himself accordingly, Young continued, "I mean I have different entities besides music, so that's what helped me kind of stay out of his shadow, because I've got things that he's not doing."
Dr. Dre has been accused of abusing other women
Over the years, Dr. Dre has faced a series of allegations about his violence toward women. He addressed them in a 2015 statement to The New York Times, explaining that he had been "a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life" at the time. "I apologize to the women I've hurt," Dre insisted, adding that he was now "working to be a better man" for his family and wife. "I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives."
However, R&B singer Michel'le — who dated him during the '90s — was skeptical about Dre's apology. "I've been talking about my abuse for many, many years, but it has not gotten any ears until now," she told The New York Times. The singer also stated that she had never taken legal action over his physical abuse, which included "black eyes, a cracked rib, and scars," because of the culture she was raised in.
"When you're living in it, you can't see it. But I couldn't believe that I was really living like that," Michel'le told HuffPost in 2016. She also accused Dre of only "apologiz[ing] to the public" due to the publicity around "Straight Outta Compton," rather than out of empathy toward her or Dee Barnes. "It's easy for people to say, 'OK, get over it. Let it go,'" Michel'le continued. "I just really don't want women to go through it, at all."
The rapper has had his share of legal struggles
Dr. Dre earned a reputation for running into trouble with the law after several high-profile court cases in the '90s. Among several other incidents, he pled guilty to battery after fighting a police officer in 1991 and was later sentenced to eight months in prison after violating probation with his 1994 drunk driving charge, per UPI. The rapper's blood alcohol level was 0.16 when he was pulled over — which is twice California's legal limit — and he was also fined $1,053 on top of his jail time.
"I don't ever go out looking for trouble, it just seems to follow me," he told the Los Angeles Times in 1992, after a string of court battles. "I'm a very easygoing guy. A simple person really. I'm not necessarily a violent person, but I don't take no [expletive]. ... Like anybody else, if someone [expletive] with me, I'm going to get pissed off."
Dre also denied promoting unnecessary violence in his music, an accusation that he faced throughout his early career. "We live in a violent world," the rapper observed. "It's not like the things we rap about don't happen. They go on every day in the street. I just put what I see and hear around me in my music."
One of Dr. Dre's sons died in 2008
In 2008, tragedy hit Dr. Dre's family again when his son died from an accidental overdose. As the Los Angeles Times reported at the time, Andre Young Jr. was only 20 when he was found dead by his mother, Jenita Porter, at home late in the morning on August 28. "She found him unresponsive and called paramedics," a statesman for the coroner's office stated.
He "had been out with friends the night before," the outlet noted, and it was later confirmed by the official autopsy report that he'd accidentally overdosed from a combination of heroin and morphine, per People. Dr. Dre did not publicly comment on the tragic loss personally, but released a statement through his publicist, announcing that the rapper was "mourning the loss of his son Andre Young Jr." and asking people to "please respect his family's grief and privacy at this time."
As a child, Young Jr. had been at the heart of a court battle between his mother and father after Porter sued Dre for child support, per the Los Angeles Times. His friends remembered him as "one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guys," according to People, and he was known for being friendly and outgoing. "He just really enjoyed being around people, talking and interacting and meeting new people," one of his closest friends recalled.
He was put under citizen's arrest in 2016
Although Dr. Dre isn't a young controversial artist anymore, he still has the odd run-in with the police. The rapper-producer was "briefly detained" following a bizarre encounter in 2016, when he was accused of pulling a gun on a motorist outside his Malibu home.
As CNN reported, the musician had asked the man to move his car, which was "blocking [Dre's] driveway." While the man initially left, he "returned" soon after to park close to the driveway again, which apparently kicked off a shouting match. Dre then pulled out his cell phone to record the fight on video, and the motorist rang 911 to claim that he'd been threatened with a gun.
"Due to the nature of the call, the person was searched, handcuffed, and briefly detained in a patrol car while deputies investigated the incident," the police said in a statement, noting that Dre was "cooperative" with the authorities throughout the search. Although they didn't book the rapper — who'd "denied the handgun and threat allegations," per CNN — the police explained that the driver had "initiated a private person's arrest of [Dre] for misdemeanor brandishing a firearm." TMZ also reported that the incident might have been a case of racial profiling. When Dre took out his cell phone, the driver allegedly said: "Here we go again, another Black guy with a gun."
Dr. Dre went through a difficult divorce
Dr. Dre's second marriage made headlines when his now ex-wife, Nicole Young — who'd previously accused him of abuse and infidelity — served him divorce papers related to her attorney's fees during his grandmother's funeral in October 2021, per TMZ.
That January, Young alleged that he had "held a gun to [her] head" on two separate occasions in 2000 and 2001, as well as physically "punch[ing]" her and "kicking" through doors. "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she alleged in court documents, as published by People. Young, who filed for divorce in June 2020, also recalled contacting the police in 1995 over an incident where Dre allegedly "slammed [her] up against a wall and lifted [her] off the floor by [her] neck." She further claimed, "During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."
Eventually, they reached a settlement in December 2021, where Dre (who has denied the abuse allegations) would pay his ex-wife $50 million in 2021 and another $50 million a year later, according to TMZ. The rapper, who is worth an estimated $500 million thanks in part to his lucrative headphones brand, would also have to give her some of their expensive cars.
His estranged daughter is experiencing homelessness
Dr. Dre's family life came under scrutiny in 2021 when his daughter, LaTanya Young, told the Daily Mail that she was living in her car and working for services like Uber Eats and DoorDash to survive. "I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help," she revealed, claiming that her multimillionaire father had cut her off in January 2020. "His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press."
She has four children of her own, but insisted that they were being taken care of. "My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it's just me," Young stated, adding that she was worried about her SUV being repossessed. "I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while." She also claimed that it was difficult to get in touch with Dre. "I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't," Young added. "I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids."
After opening up about her situation, Young started a GoFundMe page that ultimately raised over $8,000 in donations. As Complex reported, the fundraiser's goal was to help her family "find a safe and stable home" while she continued to work.
Dr. Dre had a brain aneurysm
The world of rap almost lost one of its biggest stars when Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU following a brain aneurysm in January 2021. TMZ reported that the rapper had been taken to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later took to Instagram and assured fans that he was "doing great and getting excellent care from [his] medical team." Ice-T tweeted out 10 days later that he had "just FaceTimed with @drdre," sharing that his old friend had "just made it home" and was "safe and looking good." In a bizarre twist, four men were also arrested for trying to rob Dre's house while he was in the hospital.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times that June, Dre admitted feeling worried about his health. "It's a really weird thing. I've never had high blood pressure," the rapper revealed, adding that he had always been conscientious about taking care of his body. "But there's something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I'm taking care of myself."
The music mogul then advised Black men everywhere to be mindful of their blood pressure and to stay aware of their fitness. "And I'm going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life," Dre added. "I'm feeling fantastic."