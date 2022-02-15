Tragic Details About Dr. Dre

The following article contains references to domestic violence allegations, mental health issues, and an accidental drug overdose.

Long before he was one of the richest rappers in the world, Dr. Dre was just a kid called Andre Young whose parents had him when they were only teenagers. As he told The Source, Dre spent most of his childhood with his grandmother, who lived in a Compton housing project called Wilmington Arms.

His father, Theodore Young, wasn't involved in raising him and their relationship is reportedly still strained. "I haven't seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can't even remember when that was," Theodore told Page Six in 2021, claiming that they had no connection at all. "My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don't give a damn about their dad." The N.W.A. rapper's father also insisted that Dre's opinion of him was influenced by his mother, Verna Young, after their acrimonious divorce. "His grandmother raised him," Young explained. "His mother and grandmother sprinkled a whole lot of salt on me."

